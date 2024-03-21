© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Texas' DEI Ban

KERA news and the Denton Record Chronicle are tracking the impacts of Texas' Senate Bill 17, the ban on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in higher education on schools, students and educators across North Texas.
Top Stories
Signage for University of North Texas
Travel_with_me
/
Shutterstock
News
UNT to dissolve DEI offices in response to new Texas law
John Anderson
University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk announced Tuesday that the school is dissolving its Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access.
Jennifer Cowley, president of the University of Texas at Arlington, and Elva LeBlanc, chancellor of Tarrant County College, stand on a stage during the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural State of Higher Education event on May 10, 2023, in Arlington.
Jacob Sanchez
/
Fort Worth Report
Education
UT Arlington announces changes in response to state's anti-DEI law
Bill Zeeble
UT Chancellor J.B. Milliken, UTD President Richard Benson, UT Arlington President Jennifer Cowley, state Senator Royce West
Bill Zeeble
/
KERA
Education
'Nobody is going to lose a job,' UTD head says of plans to comply with new anti-DEI law
Bill Zeeble
