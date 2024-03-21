Texas' DEI Ban

Top Stories
University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk announced Tuesday that the school is dissolving its Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access.
A letter from the NAACP to current and prospective NCAA athletes urges them to shun mostly white schools in Florida that have dismantled DEI programs under a new state law similar to one passed in Texas.
University of North Texas legal counsel recently advised the campus libraries to suspend planned events for Pride Week, according to an email sent to library staff last week. The events are the latest casualty of a ban Texas lawmakers handed down to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, programs and recruiting documents in Texas public colleges.
Student employees say university officials told them they would find a way to maintain the LGBTQ+ program under a new anti-DEI state law, but removed it entirely at the last minute.
Equality Texas joined GLAAD and the ACLU of Texas in warning of "unchecked" anti-LGBTQ+ legislation signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Senate Bill 17 banned diversity, equity and inclusion programs at state colleges and universities. Schools are complying – while still working in support of DEI goals.
Other new laws make changes to the tax code, criminal justice and health care systems.
Texas voters approved property tax cuts for homeowners and a cost-of-living adjustment for retired teachers, among other amendments. Right-wing activists challenged the election.
In a Friday morning message to students, faculty and staff, University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk said the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and programs are being rolled into student affairs.
A survey of more than 4,200 professors in conservative Southern states — Texas, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina — found about two-thirds would not recommend their state to colleagues looking for work.
A law banning DEI programs in Texas higher education takes effect in January. Critics say it'll hurt students, businesses and the state.
Texas lawmakers made huge investments in community colleges and created new endowments for public universities. They also banned diversity, equity and inclusion offices and gave themselves more control over university faculty tenure.
