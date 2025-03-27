Gov. Abbott announces third investigation into East Plano Islamic Center, citing 'potential' fraud

A third investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center is under way, with claims from Gov. Greg Abbott the group could be misleading investors who've purchased land in an upcoming project — though the governor did not provide details as to how.

The Texas State Securities Board is conducting an investigation for "potential failures to comply with applicable state and federal securities requirements," including protections against fraud, Abbott said Thursday.

“The group behind the proposed East Plano Islamic Center compound may be misleading investors,” Abbott said in the press release. “Defrauding Texans will not be tolerated. The Texas State Securities Board is conducting a thorough investigation to ensure Texans are protected from financial harm that is alleged to have been caused by EPIC."

Abbott did not give further details as to what state and federal securities requirements may have been violated and has not responded to repeated requests for comment about EPIC in recent days.

Thursday's announcement comes after two separate investigations launched this week prompted by the governor and Attorney General Ken Paxton against the mosque and its project "EPIC City."

The development would be located in Josephine, a city about 40 miles northeast of Dallas. It includes a new mosque, more than 1,000 single and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and a community college.

Abbott has repeatedly accused the mosque without evidence of promoting "Sharia law" — referring to a body of religious laws forming part of the Islamic traditions, which itself has been the target of conservative legislators across the country.

KERA News reached out to the East Plano Islamic Center for a comment and will update this story with any response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.