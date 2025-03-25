Texas AG opens investigation into East Plano Islamic Center development

Attorney General Ken Paxton is opening an investigation into a proposed development in North Texas aimed at supporting the area’s Muslim community, claiming potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws.

The East Plano Islamic Center, one of the largest mosques in the area, is planning the development in Josephine, Texas, roughly 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand into the corporate entity involved with the project, Community Capital Partners.

"Under my watch, there will be zero tolerance for any person or entity that breaks Texas law,” said Paxton. “My office has an open and ongoing investigation into EPIC City, which has raised a number of concerns, and this CID will help ensure that any potential violation of state law is uncovered.”

It comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced on X “a dozen state agencies are looking into” the East Plano Islamic Center’s proposed 402-acre development, which he alleged had “serious legal issues.” The governor did not provide evidence of his claim.

Abbott also referred to "foreign adversaries” in his tweet, but did not elaborate.

KERA News reached out to his office for clarity on both claims.

The project, referred to as "EPIC City," includes a new mosque, more than 1,000 single and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and a community college.

KERA News reached to the East Plano Islamic Center and will update this story with any comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.