Texas attorney general accuses Dallas of being a ‘sanctuary city,’ announces investigation

Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into the city of Dallas, accusing it of being a “sanctuary city” and alleging the Dallas Police Department isn’t complying with state and federal immigration laws, according to a letter released Thursday.

The letter, which is addressed to City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert and Interim Chief of Police Michael T. Igo, claims Igo stated its police department will not be assisting in detaining people regardless of their immigration status.

“The law is not optional. Local governments do not have the authority to disregard state and federal immigration laws,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The people of Texas expect law enforcement agencies to uphold public safety, not to implement sanctuary policies that put our communities at risk. My office will take all necessary legal actions to ensure compliance with state law and hold accountable any local entity that defies its legal obligations.”

Paxton is also requesting records between the city and police department and operational policies and training materials related to state and federal immigration laws.

Paxton said in his letter all formally requested records are to be sent to his office by Monday.

In text messages to KERA News on Thursday, council members defended the department and the city.

“I feel confident that this investigation will show that DPD and [interim] Chief Igo are complying with all laws,” District 9 Council member Paula Blackmon said.

“It’s no surprise that Ken Paxton, who has faced his own legal troubles, continues using his office to push a political agenda instead of addressing real issues facing Texans," said District 5 Council Member Jaime Resendez. "Dallas is following the law while ensuring its residents feel safe enough to cooperate with law enforcement.”

In a press conference last month, Igo clarified DPD’s position, saying his department would not stop anyone for the sole reason of checking immigration status but adding the department would work with federal law enforcement as needed.

Igo told reporters at that conference DPD has not been asked to assist federal law enforcement or immigration officials in any raids or arrests, but added the department would work with federal authorities to arrest people "wanted for a criminal offense, regardless of their immigration status."

That press conference came amid a series of meetings aimed at reassuring immigrant communities across North Texas, in which he told a crowd his office "is not assisting" federal agencies targeting immigrants who are not authorized to be in the country — comments that received national attention.

Dallas police will continue to follow the department's general order regarding immigration, which says police cannot stop or contact any person for the sole purpose of determining immigration status. It has been in effect since 2017.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

