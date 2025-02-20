Dallas officers won't assist in ICE raids or arrests, interim police chief says

Dallas police will not assist in any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids or arrests as the Trump administration calls for mass deportations across the country, Interim Dallas Police Chief Michael Igo said in a statement to media Thursday.

Igo said neither state nor federal law enforcement have asked Dallas police to help in any immigration enforcement efforts.

Dallas police will continue to follow the department's General Order regarding immigration, which says police cannot stop or contact any person for the sole purpose of determining immigration status. It has been in effect since 2017.

"Dallas officers are also bound by laws that prohibit the practice of racial profiling and are committed to protecting every individual’s civil rights," Igo said.

His statement comes amid a series of meetings that began earlier this month reassuring immigrant communities in North Texas that police officers will not participate in deportation raids or arrests.

