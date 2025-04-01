Texas Gov. Abbott says Muslim 'EPIC City' must cease any construction. It hasn't started

Gov. Greg Abbott says the East Plano Islamic Center has to cease any construction on its EPIC City project or face legal action. But the project developer said they haven't started yet.

Abbott announced in a press release that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found that the developer hasn't obtained the necessary permits or authorizations to build EPIC City.

“The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found that the group behind the proposed EPIC compound did not submit the required permits to begin construction,” he said. “They must confirm within seven days that they are immediately ceasing any construction of their illegal project or face the full weight of the law. The State of Texas will enforce its laws and protect our communities from unlawful actions or threats posed by EPIC or its affiliates.”

TCEQ Executive Director Kelly Keel wrote in a letter dated Tuesday that despite "extensive permitting obligations, TCEQ has not received any applications or documents supporting the creation of this large-scale, standalone 'city'...."

"This letter, therefore, serves as notice that any construction or development in furtherance of EPIC City without requisite TCEQ approval is in violation of state law and should be halted immediately," Keel wrote. "You must confirm within 7 days that you and/or any affiliates have not and will not engage in any construction or pre-construction activities in violation of state law."

The Collin County commissioners said at a public hearing on the project on Monday they hadn't received any permit applications. David Kalhoefer, a senior planner on the EPIC City project, said they're still working on the application process.

"We're looking at the options to prepare an application for TCEQ, but at this time we're still in our due diligence period," Kalhoefer said.

EPIC City has faced considerable controversy. Abbott recently directed the Texas Rangers to open a criminal investigation into the development. Abbott didn’t specify what criminal activity may have occurred. His office hasn’t responded to repeated requests for comment on EPIC City the past week.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating the developer, Community Capital Partners, for potential consumer protection violations. Paxton said in a press release the development raised a number of concerns.

"Under my watch, there will be zero tolerance for any person or entity that breaks Texas law,” he said.

The press release didn’t mention what consumer protection laws the development is accused of violating.

Imran Chaudhary, President of Community Capital Partners said in a statement to KERA News the company will work with Paxton as the investigation is ongoing.

“We understand that there has been a lot of rumor-milling and misinformation circulated by many who are uninformed," Chaudhary said. "We look forward to working with the Attorney General to ensure that we are in legal compliance every step of the way and educating the broader community about our project.”

Darrel Evans, the former Democratic candidate for Texas House District 89 in Collin County, said at the public hearing on EPIC City the numerous state investigations into the project are unfair.

“From what I've heard today, EPIC City is still in the idea phase of planning,” Evans said. “And to have the Texas Rangers and the Attorney General's office and others already investigating an idea, in America, are we now spending tax dollars investigating ideas? Is that where we are?”

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

