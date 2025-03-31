The East Plano Islamic Center is now under criminal investigation — but it's unclear why

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a criminal investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center Monday — the fifth investigation announced by state officials in the last week.

Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to investigate EPIC and any affiliated entities for "potential criminal activities."

But like other investigations, Abbott did not specify what laws may have been be violated — and his office has not responded to repeated requests for comment in the last week over why EPIC is being targeted.

"Texas is a law-and-order state, and those scheming to evade law enforcement scrutiny must know justice is awaiting them," Abbott said in a press release. "That is why I directed the Texas Rangers to fully investigate the group behind the proposed EPIC compound for potentially violating criminal law. Texas will ensure that anyone affiliated with EPIC who is breaking the law is brought to justice."

Last Monday, the governor announced on X a dozen state agencies are investigating the mosque and its proposed project "EPIC City" for "potential illegal activities."

EPIC City would be located in Josephine, a city about 40 miles northeast of Dallas. It includes a new mosque, more than 1,000 single and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and a community college.

Four investigations were opened on claims of discrimination in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act, potential financial harm to investors, potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws, and operating illegal funeral services.

KERA News reached out to EPIC for a comment and will update this story with any response.

The Collin County Commissioners Court is set to hold a hearing Monday afternoon to discuss the proposed project.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

