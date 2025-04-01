© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AG Paxton wants to depose Dallas ISD officials over transgender athletes policy

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published April 1, 2025 at 5:21 AM CDT
The exterior of Dallas ISD - Linus D. Wright Administration Building
Jacob Wells
/
KERA
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says his office has filed a legal petition to depose some Dallas ISD officials as part of an investigation into the district's transgender student athlete policy.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday he is taking legal action against Dallas ISD to ensure the district is not "permitting boys to play in girls’ sports" in violation of state law.

Paxton announced he has filed a legal petition to depose Dallas Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, LGBT Youth Program Coordinator Mahoganie Gaston, and members of the school board.

In February, his office demanded documents from the district after secretly recorded video by conservative activist group Accuracy in Media reportedly showed a Dallas ISD employee telling a presumed parent of a trans child that the student might still be able to participate in sports if the parent changed the student’s birth certificate.

Paxton in a statement said that’s illegal and “school districts must follow the law.” In 2021 Texas passed a law requiring student athletes to play on sports teams that correspond to the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The district also confirmed the deposition request in a statement to KERA. 

“We are cooperating with the Attorney General’s office to provide information that confirms Dallas ISD’s ongoing compliance with federal and state laws,” the statement read. “The district is committed to continue following both the spirit and intent of the law.”

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Government Ken PaxtonDallas ISDDallas ISD Superintendentsportshigh school sportstransgender policyLGBTQIA
Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
See stories by Bill Zeeble
Related Content