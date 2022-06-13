Max Chow-Gillette is the Summer 2022 Art&Seek intern. He is a born and raised Dallasite, spending his formative years in Deep Ellum before moving to East Dallas. He currently attends Tufts University, majoring in history with a minor in comparative politics. He is a contributor to Tufts' music publication, Melisma, as well as the student-run radio station, WMFO. Outside of school, Max enjoys listening to music, watching films, and performing lead vocals in his heavy metal band.

