How I.M. Pei designed a "symphony for the eyes" in Dallas.

Designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei, who also designed Dallas' City Hall, the Meyerson's cube shaped structure was built with tens of thousands of limestone blocks, inset with massive windows that bring natural light into the spacious lobby.

The Eugene McDermott Concert Hall, the building's centerpiece, is finely tuned to maximize sound quality. The two-tiered stage allows for both seating behind the performers on the ground level as well as additional space for larger groups of musicians. One of the world's largest concert organs sits behind the stage, featuring over 4000 pipes.

On the upper level of the concert hall, reverberation chambers open and close depending on the type of performances. The upper canopy that hangs above the stage can also be lowered in order to alter the acoustics of the space.

In the decades following the symphony hall's grand opening in 1989, the space has been hallowed ground for singers, orchestras, composers, and audiences alike.

