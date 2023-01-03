Why does an Eiffel Tower replica in East Texas wears a cowboy hat? Watch the story of Paris, Texas

Paris was founded in the 1840s, and quickly became a hub for business and culture in Northeast Texas. Unfortunately, in 1916, a massive fire destroyed much of the downtown, forcing the town's residents to rebuild. Within 5 years, the downtown area was built back up again, featuring buildings that reflect the numerous architectural styles of the early 20th century.

Check out 1:02-1:34 in this video to see instances of Neo-Gothic, Classical Revival, and Art Deco buildings in Paris.

KERA's “The Shape of Texas” video series explores how our built environment holds our history, reflects our diverse cultures and projects our ambitions for the future. From the glittery, kitschy Beer Can House in Houston to the soaring Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, architecture helps tell the story of who we are in Texas.

