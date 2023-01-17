What makes the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth a work of art itself? Watch the story.

The "Modern", as locals call it, contrasts beautifully with neighboring Kimbell Art Museum. Ando was influenced by the use of natural light in the construction of the Kimbell, and wished to accentuate the light of the ever-present Texas sun in his design.

The museum stands partly atop a large pond for two key reasons. The water reflects light even further into the building's floor to ceiling windows, and acts as a barrier to some of the sound emanating from the nearby highway.

The thousands of contemporary art pieces that make up the museum's collection reside in a venue that is, itself, a work of art.

KERA's “The Shape of Texas” video series explores how our built environment holds our history, reflects our diverse cultures and projects our ambitions for the future. From the glittery, kitschy Beer Can House in Houston to the soaring Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, architecture helps tell the story of who we are in Texas.

