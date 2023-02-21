© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Arts & Culture

Meet the man behind the brilliant colors and shapes of Dallas' Latino Cultural Center

KERA | By Max Chow-Gillette
Published February 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST
Dane Walters
KERA
The Latino Cultural Center's vibrant colors and unique geometry invite visitors to engage with the indelible legacy of Latino artists in North Texas.

This episode of the KERA video series "The Shape of Texas" explores the architecture of Dallas' Latino Cultural Center, built by Ricardo Legorreta.

The Latino Cultural Center, which opened in 2003, was designed by Ricardo Legorreta, the Mexican architect known for his usage of unique geometry and vibrant colors. The building is located just outside of Deep Ellum and less than a mile away from the Arts District. The architect's use of bright and inviting oranges, greens, and purples on the center's façade contrasts strongly with the surrounding area.

The center contains art galleries featuring work by celebrated Latino artists, as well as a stage for the LCC's two theatre companies, Cara Mía Theatre Co. and Teatro Dallas. It also regularly hosts events around popular holidays such as Día de Muertos and Las Posadas.

KERA's “The Shape of Texas” video series explores how our built environment holds our history, reflects our diverse cultures and projects our ambitions for the future. From the glittery, kitschy Beer Can House in Houston to the soaring Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, architecture helps tell the story of who we are in Texas.

Find out more about the Latino Cultural Center, including other buildings designed by Ricardo Legorreta.

Arts & Culture Caria Mia Theatre Latino Cultural CenterKERA NewsArchitecture
Max Chow-Gillette
Max Chow-Gillette is the Fall 2022 Art&Seek intern.
