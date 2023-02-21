Meet the man behind the brilliant colors and shapes of Dallas' Latino Cultural Center

The Latino Cultural Center, which opened in 2003, was designed by Ricardo Legorreta, the Mexican architect known for his usage of unique geometry and vibrant colors. The building is located just outside of Deep Ellum and less than a mile away from the Arts District. The architect's use of bright and inviting oranges, greens, and purples on the center's façade contrasts strongly with the surrounding area.

The center contains art galleries featuring work by celebrated Latino artists, as well as a stage for the LCC's two theatre companies, Cara Mía Theatre Co. and Teatro Dallas. It also regularly hosts events around popular holidays such as Día de Muertos and Las Posadas.

KERA's “The Shape of Texas” video series explores how our built environment holds our history, reflects our diverse cultures and projects our ambitions for the future. From the glittery, kitschy Beer Can House in Houston to the soaring Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, architecture helps tell the story of who we are in Texas.

Find out more about the Latino Cultural Center, including other buildings designed by Ricardo Legorreta.

