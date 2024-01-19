Elections 2024
-
Primary season is underway in Travis County! Here's everything you need to know about registering to vote, what you need to bring, and heading to the polls.
-
Republican candidates in Collin County are battling each other. Democrats hope that will improve their election chances in November.
-
Most Collin County Democrats are running uncontested in their primary — but the same can't be said for Republicans. Democrats say that should benefit them in November.
-
This spring, Tarrant County residents have a chance to choose primary candidates for both federal, statewide and county elected positions. The primary election date is March 5, but the deadline to register to vote in the election is Feb. 5.
-
KERA News wants your help in shaping our election coverage for North Texas. Please reach out to us using this form.