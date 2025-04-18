Progressives Brian Beck, Nick Stevens square off for Denton City Council District 2

The race for Denton City Council’s District 2 seat is a battle of progressives. Incumbent Brian Beck, who is seeking a third term, faces a challenge from his former campaign adviser, Nick Stevens.

Beck said he has been a “pragmatic, data-driven, progressive voice of the people” as a council member, as well as someone who focuses on solutions that make a real difference for all residents. Beck has a background as a research computational biologist and educator and has lived in District 2 for nearly 18 years.

Stevens, a small business owner, has been a community advocate in Denton. As executive director, he was the driving force behind Decriminalize Denton’s efforts to pass a decriminalization marijuana ordinance in the city.

He has said he is “running because Denton needs a different kind of leadership. My approach is about listening to and empowering the residents of District 2, making sure their needs drive decision-making at City Hall.”

In addition to being his former campaign manager, Stevens was also Beck’s nominee to the Health and Building Standards Commission.

The following candidate profiles, compiled by the Denton Record-Chronicle and completed by the candidates, have been edited for clarity and length.

Early voting begins Tuesday, April 22, and ends April 29. Election day is May 3 with polling sites open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling place, sample ballots and more information about elections, visit VoteDenton.gov.

Brian Beck

Age: 56

Birthplace: Bangor, Maine

Years lived in Denton: About 18 years

Education: bachelor’s in biochemistry, Texas A&M University, bachelor’s in biochemistry, 1991; Washington State University, doctorate in biochemistry and biophysics, 1997

Professional experience: Texas Advanced Computing Center at University of Texas, research staff, 2015-24; Texas Woman’s University, assistant professor, 2007-15; Nevada Center for Bioinformatics at University of Nevada, associate director, 2003-07

More info: BeckForDenton.com

Question 1: Homelessness has been growing in Denton since 2020. As a City Council member, how would you address these concerns?

Because of my background in biology, I’ve been calling for UV index, wind chill, and heat index to be included in emergency weather planning for years. I’ve consistently advocated for proactive planning and staff training, not reactive scrambling.

Last fall, my calls for more education and outreach helped lead to the internal audit that is now driving policy updates. I still believe that with modest planning and training, we can open warming/cooling spaces in city buildings while still keeping Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, as the primary shelter. We also need coordinated emergency transport services to safely connect vulnerable people to aid during crises.

Long-term, we must invest in supportive housing and mental health care because diversion costs less than crisis response. City staff should be trained to engage unhoused individuals in a trauma-informed way. This is a challenge we meet through coordination, prevention and dignity — not neglect.

Question 2: Affordable housing remains a major issue in Denton. Voters approved a $15 million bond, and the council created a public facility corporation to help address it. With 40 multifamily projects underway, the question now is where to build more. Do you support infill multifamily development in single-family zones or environmentally sensitive areas? Please explain.

I support smart infill, especially missing-middle housing like town homes, condos, duplexes and ADUs — but never in environmentally sensitive areas or without thought towards greenspaces.

I promoted the creation of Denton’s Wildlife Corridor Map and the Preferred Plan for Preservation Map to guide growth away from vital greenspace and ecosystems. I’ve consistently supported preserving trees and environmentally sensitive areas, and ensuring growth happens where infrastructure already exists to limit destructive updates.

In single-family zones, context is key. Thoughtful, well-designed infill — especially near services or transit — can help affordability without erasing neighborhood identity. Done right, we can protect Denton’s environment while expanding compatible housing choices. This is not either/or — it’s about doing both with care and planning.

Question 3: Over the past few years, council members have been known to ignore constituents who show up en masse at council meetings in opposition to an agenda item. For example, it happened with the Northeast Denton Small Area Plan when a majority wanted to protect Hartlee Field due to the environmentally sensitive area. Do you plan to listen to your constituents and vote accordingly?

Yes, I believe community voice matters deeply. I’ve participated in numerous neighborhood meetings and helped more than seven neighborhood associations navigate Denton’s planning process to advocate for themselves.

Council member Paul Meltzer and I were the only two who voted with the residents against the original Northeast Denton Small Area Plan.

Since then, I’ve continued working with residents to explore options for a state park near Hartlee Field. Though the PPP and WLC Maps predate that vote, they reflect my long-standing work to protect greenspace. I’ve also supported Old North Estates, the North Lakes Preservation Group, SEDNA and the Denia Neighborhood Association in their efforts to shape development in their areas. My track record shows I don’t just listen — I act on what residents say they need.

Nick Stevens

Age: 33

Birthplace: Maryland

Years lived in Denton: 20 years

Education: University of North Texas, bachelor’s in sociology, 2011

Professional experience: Small business owner, Apex Surety Bonding; Denton’s Health and Building Standards Commission, chair; John B. Denton Neighborhood Association, ambassador; Decriminalize Denton, executive director

More info: NickForDenton.com

Question 1: Homelessness has been growing in Denton since 2020. As a City Council member, how would you address these concerns?

Homelessness in Denton has doubled in the last few years, and a majority of our residents are living paycheck to paycheck. Our system is broken. That’s why the very first town hall I held was with residents of the homeless shelter in District 2. I listened to their stories, their needs and their frustration with a system that isn’t working.

I’ve called for a dedicated homelessness task force to bring real accountability and solutions to the table. This task force would include unhoused residents, community experts, service providers and city staff — because we can’t fix the system without listening to the people who are most impacted by it. I’m also the only candidate who has called for significant changes to the city’s contract with the shelter.

This isn’t about quick fixes or pushing the problem elsewhere. It’s about leading with honesty and urgency.

Question 3: Over the past few years, council members have been known to ignore constituents who show up en masse at council meetings in opposition to an agenda item. For example, it happened with the Northeast Denton Small Area Plan when a majority wanted to protect Hartlee Field due to the environmentally sensitive area. Do you plan to listen to your constituents and vote accordingly?

Affordable housing is one of Denton’s biggest challenges — but we’re not using the tools we already have. The Public Facility Corporation (PFC), created by Council to support affordable housing, still hasn’t adopted bylaws or approved a single project. That should be a focus.

As we plan for the future, we should look to successful models like the John B. Denton neighborhood — where multiple kinds of housing units have coexisted for over a century. That kind of gentle density within walkable, connected neighborhoods is key to preserving character while increasing housing options.

I do not support building in environmentally sensitive areas. Denton’s natural spaces must be protected as we grow.

We need to prioritize sustainable, community-driven solutions — and that starts with getting the PFC moving and using the tools voters already gave us.

Question 3: Over the past few years, council members have been known to ignore constituents who show up en masse at council meetings in opposition to an agenda item. For example, it happened with the Northeast Denton Small Area Plan when a majority wanted to protect Hartlee Field due to the environmentally sensitive area. Do you plan to listen to your constituents and vote accordingly?

Yes — I believe elected officials should listen to the people they represent. When dozens of residents take time to show up at City Hall, their voices shouldn’t be dismissed. Too often, our current representation ignores public input in favor of a pre-determined outcome. That’s not how democracy should work.

District 2 has only had one town hall in the last four years. I’ve held two in the past three months because I believe leadership starts with listening. If elected, I’m committed to holding at least four town halls a year — one each quarter — so residents always have a seat at the table and a voice in the process.

While I’ll always consider expert input and long-term planning goals, my votes will reflect the values and priorities of the people in my district. Representation means more than a seat on the dais — it means being accountable, accessible, and responsive. You won’t have to wonder where I stand or if I’m listening. I’ll be right there with you.