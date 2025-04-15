© 2025 KERA News
Changes to Tarrant voting precincts won't impact ballots

KERA | By James Hartley
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:58 PM CDT
A vote here sign stands outside leading the way to where to vote
Emily Nava
/
KERA
A vote here sign stands outside directing voters inside on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Tarrant County Elections Center in Fort Worth.

Some voting precincts are getting eliminated and others are being split up after the Tarrant County Commissioners Court was told Tuesday some of the changes are necessary under state law.

The precincts being split have reached a statutory limit of 5,000 registered voters while those being eliminated had zero registered voters, Tarrant County Elections Administrator Clint Ludwig said.

The move garnered some pushback from one resident concerned the changes would impact representation or what shows up on ballots.

Ludwig told the court that won’t happen, with the only possible changes in elections being the selection of a precinct chair.

