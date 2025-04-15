Changes to Tarrant voting precincts won't impact ballots

Some voting precincts are getting eliminated and others are being split up after the Tarrant County Commissioners Court was told Tuesday some of the changes are necessary under state law.

The precincts being split have reached a statutory limit of 5,000 registered voters while those being eliminated had zero registered voters, Tarrant County Elections Administrator Clint Ludwig said.

The move garnered some pushback from one resident concerned the changes would impact representation or what shows up on ballots.

Ludwig told the court that won’t happen, with the only possible changes in elections being the selection of a precinct chair.

