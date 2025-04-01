Tarrant County Republicans' plan to redraw commissioners’ precincts worries Democrats

Tarrant County Democrats say a potential redistricting effort, led by Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare, is designed to dilute voters' power — while Republicans say it's necessary to make the map fairer.

Tarrant County is split up into four precincts, each one represented by a county commissioner. Republican County Judge Tim O'Hare represents the entire county, and as a whole, the five make up the Commissioners Court.

At Wednesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, O’Hare is asking for his colleagues to hire a conservative law firm called the Public Interest Legal Foundation. The firm would give legal advice about redrawing precincts and appear before commissioners “to discuss the potential adoption of a new map,” according to the meeting agenda.

It’s unclear what any new precinct maps would look like, and O’Hare did not respond to a request for comment. But the Tarrant County GOP has identified redistricting as a priority. In a recent newsletter, the party encouraged local Republicans to show up on Wednesday and voice support for the effort.

“The Commissioner's Court is currently working on a redistricting proposal that would fix this issue to make our commissioner's court more fair and representative of our county's voters,” the newsletter states. “As conservatives, we fully support this. If the Court can accomplish this, it will be historic in benefiting our county for years to come.”

The newsletter said Precinct 1 was drawn to benefit Democrats. GOP Chair Bo French did not respond to a request for an interview.

Republicans hold a 3-2 majority on the Commissioners Court, with the two Democrats representing Precinct 1 in southwest Tarrant County and Precinct 2 in southeast Tarrant county.

Local Democrats came out strongly against the redistricting idea.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Alisa Simmons called hiring the firm “the first step in an extremist effort to redraw Commissioner precinct boundaries mid-decade—without justification and with the clear intent to discriminate against Black, Hispanic, and other minority voters in Tarrant County.”

“This blatant attempt at racial gerrymandering would dilute the voting power of people of color in Precincts 1 and 2, threatening to eliminate one—if not two—districts where minority voters have consistently elected candidates of their choice,” Simmons said in a statement.

The Tarrant County Democratic Party accused O’Hare of trying to draw Simmons out of her seat. She’s up for reelection next year, alongside O'Hare and Republican Commissioner Manny Ramirez.

"Recognizing he cannot defeat her fairly at the ballot box, Judge O’Hare is now attempting to use increase and misuse taxpayer dollars to push through a plan that would diminish voter power and rig the system in his favor,” the party said in a statement on Instagram .

Simmons did not respond to a request for comment for this story. Republican commissioner Matt Krause also did not respond to a request for comment.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Roderick Miles Jr., a Democrat, told KERA News the redistricting effort is “deeply concerning.”

"I think it's a dangerous precedent to set when you do redistrict outside of the 10-year block that we've typically and normally done it," he said.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Roderick Miles Jr. took over the Precinct 1 seat from his boss Roy Charles Brooks. He was elected in 2024.

Usually, the county considers redistricting after the U.S. Census every decade, Miles said. The Tarrant County Commissioners Court decided not to redraw precinct maps after the 2020 Census. The county determined the precincts were in balance, according to a press release at the time.

Republican Commissioner Manny Ramirez’s office declined an interview request. In a statement posted on X , Ramirez said he supported a redistricting effort that is “politically responsible” and balanced by population.

“Tarrant County has not redistricted Commissioners precincts for nearly 15 years and has grown by nearly half a million people in that time," he said.

Ramirez called Democrats’ outrage “comical” and accused them of politically redistricting Texas' two largest counties.

“There is one distinct responsibility of this job that is, in my opinion, very political and that is redistricting,” Ramirez said. “Conservative policies and values continue to make Tarrant County the greatest and most successful county in the nation. I believe that I have a moral obligation to do everything legally permissible to ensure that our county continues to enjoy responsible conservative leadership.”

Jacob Sanchez / Fort Worth Report Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez speaks about a literacy resolution during a news conference Feb. 19, 2025, at the G.K. Maenius Administration Building in downtown Fort Worth.

The contract with the Public Interest Legal Foundation, if approved on Wednesday, would pay the firm up to $30,000 for its services, according to the county’s agenda.

The firm's website says it “exists to assist states and others to aid the cause of election integrity and fight against lawlessness in American elections.”

The organization’s claims about elections have been discredited in the past. In one case, the Public Interest Legal Foundation posted the names of people it alleged were immigrants unlawfully included on the voter rolls, when many of the people listed were actually U.S. citizens, The Guardian reported .

