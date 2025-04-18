DeVinney, Ellis and Rumohr are eyeing the District 3 seat on Denton City Council

The race for the Denton City Council seat to represent District 3 will be one to watch as three women campaign for a seat held by Paul Meltzer, who decided against running for reelection.

Retired English professor Karen Jill DeVinney, real estate agent Margie Ellis, and librarian and cycling advocate Suzi Rumohr are hoping to win the majority of voters.

DeVinney, a former adjunct professor and managing editor at UNT Press, was part of the neighborhood group that’s advocacy led to the creation of the West Oak Historic District in 2008.

She has said she’s running on a platform “to protect neighborhoods from inappropriate development and green spaces from bulldozers” and to find a balance for affordable housing that doesn’t reduce quality of life in the community.

Ellis, who has lived in District 3 for 20 years, served on Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission for more than eight years. She has said development and growth require a balance and careful consideration of the development types “needed to grow our city in the right way,” such as housing types, corporate campuses and retail.

Rumohr, a science librarian at Texas Woman’s University, has focused her campaign efforts on improving road safety, providing a wider range of housing and transportation options, and addressing Denton’s growing funding and debt concerns without increasing taxes on existing residents and small businesses.

The following candidate profiles, compiled by the Denton Record-Chronicle and completed by the candidates, have been edited for clarity and length.

Early voting begins Tuesday, April 22, and ends April 29. Election day is May 3 with polling sites open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling place, sample ballots and more information about elections, visit VoteDenton.gov.

Karen DeVinney

Age: 62

Birthplace: Bay City, Michigan

Years lived in Denton: 32.5

Education: Boston University, 1985, bachelor’s in English and history; University of Michigan, master’s in English and doctorate in 1993

Professional experience: Various adjunct teaching positions 1992-99; managing editor, University of North Texas Press 1999-2021. Retired.

More info: DeVinneyforDenton.com

Question 1: Homelessness has been growing in Denton since 2020. As a City Council member, how would you address these concerns?

The audit presented to council April 15 revealed many problems with the way homelessness is addressed, along with proof of its importance to the citizens of Denton. The audit noted that the current outreach process is not coordinated between Giving Hope and the city HOT officers, and the shelter is ineffective in moving people into permanent housing. I have been suggesting throughout my campaign that the outreach role should be moved away from the first responders’ crime prevention and firefighting roles. Police officers are obligated to address crime and sometimes people just need help. I’m gratified that this was one of the key recommendations made by the auditor. In addition, the shelter needs to return to best practices that place more emphasis on counseling to teach life skills and mental health, as well as methods to attain stable housing, called Housing First. The necessary additional staff will require funding and I would suggest the city work with the county to solve this regional problem with regional funds. Finally, of course the warming/cooling stations should be open during conditions that take into account wind chill and heat index.

Question 2: Affordable housing remains a major issue in Denton. Voters approved a $15 million bond and the council created a public facility corporation to help address it. With 40 multifamily projects underway, the question now is where to build more. Do you support infill multifamily development in single-family zones or environmentally sensitive areas? Please explain.

The city has approved far too many alternative ESAs. A retention pond is not a wetland. So, no, I would not support multifamily, or any construction, in ESAs. As a Master Naturalist I put a strong emphasis on environmental stewardship, and we are losing all kinds of green space at an alarming rate. As a neighborhood advocate for 20 years, I also strongly oppose multifamily in single-family zones. In fact, the recent staff report to P&Z concluded that the city already has the multifamily construction to fulfill predicted needs up to 2040. What we need is single-family and “missing middle,” such as duplexes and triplexes, with the approval of the existing neighborhoods. Strong emphasis on “approval of the existing neighborhoods.” My district is fortunate to include well-organized neighborhood groups who meet and communicate regularly. They should be consulted and heard. Homeownership is the largest financial investment most people make and home values should be protected. When a young family buys a house to raise their family in, they should feel their investment is safe.

Question 3: Over the past few years, council members have been known to ignore constituents who show up en masse at council meetings in opposition to an agenda item. For example, it happened with the Northeast Denton Small Area Plan when a majority wanted to protect Hartlee Field due to the environmentally sensitive area. Do you plan to listen to your constituents and vote accordingly?

I began my political involvement in the West Oak area in 2002 when an apartment complex was proposed for the middle of my block. I helped found the neighborhood group that is still active, and am the current administrator of the Denton Neighborhood Alliance. I’m firmly rooted in neighborhood groups, especially those experiencing threats from inappropriate development. As I note above, District 3 has strong and well-organized organizations that meet regularly, and I’ve been attending monthly meetings of the North Lakes Preservation Group since the fall, and Denia on and off for several years. They represent my potential constituents and I would not just listen but hear them. My lived experience leads me to work hard to preserve neighborhoods and be on the side of the residents.

Issues like the adoption of a poor Small Area Plan for the Hartlee Field area occur when too much value is placed on abstract theories about what should go where (i.e. multifamily along larger roadways) and not enough value on the lived experiences of the residents whose lives will be most affected. I will always remember my own experience and listen to others going through the same thing.

Margie Ellis

Birthplace: Detroit

Years lived in Denton: 20.5 years

Education: Texas Real Estate Sales Agent License, North Carolina Real Estate Broker License, and Level 1 Master Sommelier

Professional experience: Since 2004, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Worldwide, and Realtors

More info: margiefordenton.com

Question 1: Homelessness has been growing in Denton since 2020. As a City Council member, how would you address these concerns?

Homelessness is a complex issue requiring a collaborative and compassionate approach. To address the rising unhoused population in Denton, I propose forming a dedicated homelessness strategy committee comprising city employees, first responders, nonprofit specialists, medical/mental health professionals, and community advocates. This team would develop practical policies, such as expanding the city’s inclement weather policy to include factors like the UV index and wind chill and identifying cost-effective ways to staff and better utilize city-owned facilities as temporary warming or cooling stations.

Additionally, I would like to understand better and research the claims of relocated individuals into Denton. After gathering the facts, we should initiate regional discussions with neighboring cities that establish collaborative interlocal agreements and prevent the unsustainable practice of relocating unsheltered individuals to Denton. These partnerships would focus on shared resources, funding and accountability.

Question 2: Affordable housing remains a major issue in Denton. Voters approved a $15 million bond, and the council created a public facility corporation to help address it. With 40 multifamily projects underway, the question now is where to build more. Do you support infill multifamily development in single-family zones or environmentally sensitive areas? Please explain.

While I support expanding housing options that meet the needs of all in our community, I do not believe that infill multifamily developments in single-family neighborhoods or environmentally sensitive areas are the right solution. Such developments could disrupt neighborhood cohesion, strain existing infrastructure, and harm delicate ecosystems.

Instead, I advocate for using the Affordability Housing Strategic Toolkit adopted in 2022 as a guide for designated types of housing suitable for infill land. By prioritizing strategic locations that maintain environmental protections and neighborhood integrity, we can effectively meet housing needs without compromising quality of life. Our focus must remain on practical, balanced growth that aligns with community needs and long-term sustainability.

Question 3: Over the past few years, council members have been known to ignore constituents who show up en masse at council meetings in opposition to an agenda item. For example, it happened with the Northeast Denton Small Area Plan when a majority wanted to protect Hartlee Field due to the environmentally sensitive area. Do you plan to listen to your constituents and vote accordingly?

The responsibility of an elected official is to represent their constituents, and I am fully committed to ensuring their voices are heard. I will implement an open-door policy and remain actively engaged by attending neighborhood meetings and encouraging transparent communication. Listening to concerned residents is not just a responsibility but a privilege that informs better, community-focused policymaking. While individual opinions may occasionally differ, my decisions will always be objective and rooted in community consensus, fiscal responsibility, and a thorough review of facts.

Making certain constituents feel respected and genuinely represented will be central to every decision I make as a City Council member. (As an aside, the Northeast Denton Small Area Plan was never passed by council; the project was shelved in November 2023.)

Suzi Rumohr

Age: 37

Birthplace: Paris, Texas

Years lived in Denton: Nearly 20 years

Education: University of North Texas, 2009, bachelor’s in anthropology; University of North Texas, 2009, bachelor’s in Spanish with Secondary Teaching Certification; University of North Texas, 2014, master’s in library science;

Professional experience: Texas Woman’s University, Science Librarian (2014-present); Denton Mobility Committee (2024-present); Denton Vision Zero Task Force (2025-present); Denton Special Citizen Bond Advisory Committee, chair pro tem (2023); Climate Action & Adaptation Plan, Transportation Focus Group (2023); Denton Affordable Housing Corporation, board member (2023); Northeast Denton Small Area Plan Advisory Committee (2023); Southwest Park Master Plan (2022); BikeTexas, board member (2021-present); Denton Special Citizen Bond Advisory Committee (2019)

More info: suzifordenton.com

Question 1: Homelessness has been growing in Denton since 2020. As a City Council member, how would you address these concerns?

Denton is experiencing a rising homeless population in a region with rising housing costs. Whatever the real number of unhoused people, it is too many.

We should support our neighbors in need. Many compassionate people in our community are doing just that. Still, people are dying while sleeping outside. Others are killed trying to access food and other necessities along deadly roadways.

One thing I love about Denton is the passionate people working to make life better for others. Denton offers many services, and they can always be improved. A recent audit of the emergency shelter identified where services have fallen short. With audits like these, we can identify improvements.

I support housing-first policies that help people find stable housing more quickly, which requires more caseworkers and working with regional partners for equitable funding. We must understand why some people avoid staying at the shelter so improvements can be made. I support creation of a dashboard that tracks shelter capacity, especially during inclement weather.

Denton needs long-term solutions to create a variety of housing and transportation options for all incomes and life circumstances. Everyone should have a roof over their head and safe access to employment and daily essentials.

Question 2: Affordable housing remains a major issue in Denton. Voters approved a $15 million bond, and the council created a public facility corporation to help address it. With 40 multifamily projects underway, the question now is where to build more. Do you support infill multifamily development in single-family zones or environmentally sensitive areas? Please explain.

Denton’s status quo for the past few decades is primarily two housing options: out-of-town developers clear-cutting trees and converting acres of greenspace into large single-family subdivisions or large apartment complexes. Builders used to construct a wider range of housing options between these two, but today’s city regulations and economic realities have made them nearly impossible.

The median list price of a single-family home in Denton is $415,000, which requires a household income of $117,000. The status quo is pricing out and displacing current Denton residents.

We can meaningfully protect single-family neighborhoods from sudden change by allowing small, incremental changes in more places. We can protect environmentally sensitive areas by expanding the riparian buffer to recommended standards and focusing on building types that consume less green space and allow preservation of more trees.

I support data-driven city and transportation planning that results in balanced, predictable growth instead of unbalanced, haphazard growth that doesn’t achieve our community’s goals.

Every decision has trade-offs. If elected, I will ensure we’re discussing the pros and cons of each option and how we as a community can work together to achieve our goals rather than maintaining the current status quo, which isn’t working.

Question 3: Over the past few years, council members have been known to ignore constituents who show up en masse at council meetings in opposition to an agenda item. For example, it happened with the Northeast Denton Small Area Plan when a majority wanted to protect Hartlee Field due to the environmentally sensitive area. Do you plan to listen to your constituents and vote accordingly?

The responsibility of elected officials is to listen to all constituents. Constituents will almost always have differing opinions. What one constituent wants may harm another. Elected officials must weigh the pros and cons of each decision and how it will impact different groups of people and the city as a whole.

My focus as a council member will be to hear all perspectives from all constituents, including those who cannot attend City Council meetings. I want to understand the broader goals of constituents regarding housing and transportation costs, preservation of green space, property taxes, stable city services, and infrastructure maintenance. Once broader community goals are identified, I will collaborate with all constituents to identify meaningful actions proven to move us towards those goals.

As a librarian, I research proven solutions. If the goal is preservation of green space, which types of development consume less green space per household? If the community does not want development in the Hartlee Field area, where would we prefer to direct it? In town? In another rural area? When we don’t decide where we want growth to go, the growth decides for us — often in unpleasant ways.