A change inside Dallas City Hall? Everyone who's running in the May city council election

In a few months, Dallas voters will decide whether to allow almost all of the Dallas City Council to remain in office — or elect someone new.

But whoever ends up around the horseshoe inside City Hall will have to contend with myriad issues. That includes financial hurdles, new controversial policies that have significantly changed how local government operates — and multiple executive positions left vacant for months.

Only District 14 Council Member Paul Ridley will run truly unopposed in the upcoming election. Three council members are terming out of office — and one decided not to seek reelection.

Those seats are wide open with as many as nine candidates running in some districts.

Other districts only have a few candidates. Whoever is sent to City Hall by their constituents will also have to contend with declining trust in elected officials.

District 1

In District 1, current Council Member Chad West is running to keep his spot at City Hall. West was first elected in 2019 and has focused on housing and development issues. He was a Dallas City Plan Commissioner before becoming a council member.

West will face off against two challengers — Jason Vanhof and Katrina Whatley.

Vanhof is a small business owner, according to candidate forms filed with the city secretary’s office. There is little to no information on Vanhof’s campaign website — only the slogan “Solutions for a Smarter Future.”

Whately is a Realtor and says the future of Oak Cliff is “at a critical turning point,” according to her campaign website.

“We’ve all seen the dramatic changes in our neighborhoods as we’ve continued to grow. I’m on a mission to ensure that the inevitable growth we experience benefits everyone,” Whatley’s website says. “It is critical that the vibrant character that makes Oak Cliff so unique is protected and preserved as we create our collective tomorrow.”

District 2

In District 2, which covers parts of downtown and Deep Ellum, Council Member Jesse Moreno is also only facing one opponent. Moreno was first elected in 2021 and chairs the Housing and Homelessness Solutions Committee and is the vice-chair of the city’s environmental committee.

Sukhbir Kaur is challenging Moreno for control of the district. Kaur ran against Moreno in 2023 — and secured 15% of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

District 3

First term Council Member Zarin Gracey is vying to keep representing District 3. Gracey was first elected in 2023 and has worked to bring what he believes are needed developments to southwest Dallas.

Recently, he announced the installation of advanced surveillance cameras in the District.

He’s up against two challengers – John Sims and Jesseca E. Lightbourne.

Sims worked for Packaging Corporation of America for more than 20 years, according to his campaign website. In 2019 he built a podcast studio and “internet radio station.”

Sim’s has four of the top issues facing the city listed on his website: public safety, homelessness, affordable housing and infrastructure.

Only the last issue has talking points attached.

“Do you think Dallas has an infrastructure problem?” the campaign site asks readers. “It’s likely much worse than you know!”

Sim’s highlights the massive amounts of funds needed to cover the maintenance of city facilities — and the years city officials have deferred making those changes.

Lightbourne is an assistant professor of public leadership at the University of Texas at Dallas and is campaigning on many of Sim’s same issues.

“It’s essential that District 3 residents have a direct voice in our community’s development,” Lightbourne wrote on Linkedin. “I will work to fill vacant board and commission seats with dedicated D3 residents, committed to improving our neighborhood for current and future generations.”

Additionally, Lightbourne is focused on reducing crime and “expanding mental health and community-based programs that strengthen public safety.”

District 4

A charter amendment passed by Dallas voters last year created hard term limits for council members. As a result, some members won’t be able to run in this election. District 4 Council Member Carolyn King Arnold is one of those officials.

Arnold tried to file for a place on the May 3 ballot, but the city secretary ruled she was not qualified to run. She told The Dallas Morning News in late January that she was considering her options on what to do.

Maxie Johnson, Avis Hardaman and Kerban W. Alexander are the three candidates looking to fill Arnold’s seat representing parts of Dallas’ southern sector.

Johnson has represented District 5 on the Dallas Independent School District board since 2019. Johnson lost against Arnold in the 2021 city council runoff election.

Alexander works in the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department on the communications team, according to his Linkedin profile. He ran against Arnold for control of District 4 in 2018 and lost.



District 5

Jaime Resendez – Current council member first elected in 2019.

Elizabeth Matus

District 6

There are six candidates vying to become the council member over District 6 in West Dallas. Current Council Member Omar Narvaez is terming out – and has seemingly placed his support in Laura Ann Cardena, his current council liaison.

The other candidates for District 6 are:



Gabriel Kissinger is also running to represent District 6. Kissinger is from Louisiana and has worked a range of jobs including in the film industry and as a kennel manager, according to his campaign website.

Public safety, fiscal responsibility and infrastructure are some of Kissinger’s main platforms. And among the ways the candidate proposes to fix some of District 6’s issues is to support two controversial charter amendments passed last year by Dallas voters.

Those ballot measures — Propositions S and U — were pushed by a group called Dallas HERO and funded by individuals linked to other conservative political movements in Texas.

One of those donors is Monty Bennett, a local hotelier and publisher of the online publication Dallas Express. Out of 11 articles posted on Kissinger’s campaign website, the majority are from Bennett’s publication.

Bennett was linked to an extensive right-wing influence network, according to an investigation by Steven Monacelli, published last year in The Texas Observer.



District 7

Adam Bazaldua — Current council member first elected in 2019

Jose Rivas Jr. — Former Community Police Oversight Board member and a retired Navy officer.

Cydney Walker

Lamar Jefferson

Marvin Crenshaw — Ran for a seat on the city council numerous times starting in the 1980s, according to reporting by The Dallas Morning News .

. O’Neil Hesson

District 8

Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins will term out in May. There are six candidates looking to fill the open seat. That includes Erik Wilson, a former Dallas City Council Member from 2015 to 2017 and Lorie Blair who has served on the City Plan Commission.

The other candidates running are:



District 9

Paula Blackmon — Current council member who was first elected to the city council in 2019. Blackmon previously served in top roles under multiple former mayors before being elected to the council.

Ernest Banda

District 10

Kathy Stewart — Current council member who was first elected in 2023.

Sirrano Keith Baldeo

Larius DeWayne Pullen Jr. — Write-in candidate

District 11

District 11 Council Member Jaynie Schultz announced last year that she wouldn’t seek reelection. There are four candidates vying for Schultz’s spot.

District 12

Cara Mendelsohn — current council who was first elected to represent parts of North Dallas in 2019. Mendelsohn is the chair of the city’s Public Safety Committee and has been outspoken about why the city should invest more resources into the police department.

Marc Rossouw

Jose Cavazos

District 13

Gay Donnell Willis — Current council member first elected in 2021.

Diane Benjamin — Realtor

District 14

Current Council Member Paul Ridley is the only member of the council who is not facing an opponent in the upcoming election. Ridley has served on the council since 2021.

The election is Saturday May 3. The first day of early voting is April 22.

Got a tip? Email Nathan Collins at ncollins@kera.org. You can follow Nathan on Twitter @nathannotforyou.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.