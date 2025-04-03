Three Irving City Council seats up for grabs in May election — including a citywide seat
Three Irving city council seats are up for grabs on the May 3 ballot, with one incumbent running for reelection and two open seats — including a citywide position.
In District 1, incumbent city council member John Bloch is running for reelection. District 2 council member Brad LaMorgese is not running for reelection and District 7 council member Kyle Taylor has served three terms and cannot run again, so both of their seats are open.
District 2 is an at-large seat, meaning the entire city can vote for that position.
The last day to register to vote is April 3. Early voting starts April 22 and runs through the 29th.
KERA reached out to the candidates to ask about their top issues, and their responses are below. Here's a look at who's on the Irving City Council ballot.
Place 1 - District 1
John Bloch – incumbent
Occupation: Software Developer
Priorities:
- Protecting Integrity of Irving Neighborhoods
- Library policies for minors' sections
- Strengthen short-term rental regulations
- Develop and redevelop Heritage District
- Support Fire and Police Departments
Website: blochforirving.com
Tony Grimes
Occupation: Photographer
Priorities:
- Keep Irving Safe
- Fix Streets and Sidewalks
- Manage Public Spending, reduce tax burden on seniors and homeowners
- Reduce homelessness and discourage panhandling
- Work to stop special interests and PACs from being louder than residents
Website: tonyforirving.com
Place 2 - District 2, At Large
Vicky Akinyi Oduk
Occupation: Small business owner
Priorities:
- Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
- Environmental Stewardship
- Economic Development
- Transparent and accountable government
- Capacity Building
David Pfaff
Occupation: Retired
Priorities:
- Public Safety
- Improve roadways
- High-quality water infrastructure
- Support business and job growth
- Enhance quality of life in Irving
Website: pfaffforirving.com
Sergio Porres
Occupation: IT Consultant
Priorities:
- Stop casinos and billionaire special interests
- Consistent 4-person fire engine crews
- Aggressive code enforcement of high-density units
- Renegotiation of DART
- Maintain AAA credit rating with Moody's and S&P
Website: sergioforirving.com
Mark Zeske
Occupation: Educator
Zeske announced that he was no longer seeking the Place 2 seat in a Facebook post on March 26. However, because the last day to withdraw was on Feb. 21, his name will still be on the ballot.
In his post, Zeske told voters to choose another candidate.
Place 7 - District 7
Adam Muller
Occupation: Software Architect
Priorities:
- Prioritizing single-family home construction
- Supporting first responders
- Renegotiating the DART contract
- Making city finances transparent for all
- Infrastructure investment
Priscilla Vigliante
Occupation: Physician liaison
Priorities:
- Neighborhoods First
- Fiscal Responsibility
- Public Safety
- Economic Growth
Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.
KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!