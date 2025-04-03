© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Three Irving City Council seats up for grabs in May election — including a citywide seat

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Irving Place 2 candidates. From left to right, Vicky Akinyi Oduk, David Pfaff, and Sergio Porres.
KERA
/
Courtesy Photos
Candidates for Irving Place 2, which is an at-large seat and can be voted on citywide. From left, Vicky Akinyi Oduk, David Pfaff and Sergio Porres.

Three Irving city council seats are up for grabs on the May 3 ballot, with one incumbent running for reelection and two open seats — including a citywide position.

In District 1, incumbent city council member John Bloch is running for reelection. District 2 council member Brad LaMorgese is not running for reelection and District 7 council member Kyle Taylor has served three terms and cannot run again, so both of their seats are open.

District 2 is an at-large seat, meaning the entire city can vote for that position.

The last day to register to vote is April 3. Early voting starts April 22 and runs through the 29th.

KERA reached out to the candidates to ask about their top issues, and their responses are below. Here's a look at who's on the Irving City Council ballot.

Place 1 - District 1

John Bloch – incumbent

Occupation: Software Developer

Priorities:

  • Protecting Integrity of Irving Neighborhoods
  • Library policies for minors' sections
  • Strengthen short-term rental regulations
  • Develop and redevelop Heritage District
  • Support Fire and Police Departments

Website: blochforirving.com

Irving Place 1 candidate Tony Grimes
Tony Grimes
/
KERA
Irving Place 1 candidate Tony Grimes

Tony Grimes

Occupation: Photographer

Priorities:

  • Keep Irving Safe
  • Fix Streets and Sidewalks
  • Manage Public Spending, reduce tax burden on seniors and homeowners
  • Reduce homelessness and discourage panhandling
  • Work to stop special interests and PACs from being louder than residents

Website: tonyforirving.com

Place 2 - District 2, At Large

Irving Place 2 candidate Vicky Akinyi Oduk
Vicky Akinyi Oduk
/
KERA
Irving Place 2 candidate Vicky Akinyi Oduk

Vicky Akinyi Oduk

Occupation: Small business owner

Priorities:

  • Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
  • Environmental Stewardship
  • Economic Development
  • Transparent and accountable government
  • Capacity Building
Irving Place 2 candidate David Pfaff.
David Pfaff
/
KERA
Irving Place 2 candidate David Pfaff.

David Pfaff

Occupation: Retired

Priorities:

  • Public Safety
  • Improve roadways
  • High-quality water infrastructure
  • Support business and job growth
  • Enhance quality of life in Irving

Website: pfaffforirving.com

Irving Place 2 candidate Sergio Porres.
Sergio Porres
/
KERA
Irving Place 2 candidate Sergio Porres.

Sergio Porres

Occupation: IT Consultant

Priorities:

  • Stop casinos and billionaire special interests
  • Consistent 4-person fire engine crews
  • Aggressive code enforcement of high-density units
  • Renegotiation of DART
  • Maintain AAA credit rating with Moody's and S&P

Website: sergioforirving.com

Mark Zeske

Occupation: Educator

Zeske announced that he was no longer seeking the Place 2 seat in a Facebook post on March 26. However, because the last day to withdraw was on Feb. 21, his name will still be on the ballot.

In his post, Zeske told voters to choose another candidate.

Place 7 - District 7

Irving Place 7 candidate Adam Muller.
Adam Muller
/
KERA
Irving Place 7 candidate Adam Muller.

Adam Muller

Occupation: Software Architect

Priorities:

  • Prioritizing single-family home construction
  • Supporting first responders
  • Renegotiating the DART contract
  • Making city finances transparent for all
  • Infrastructure investment
Irving Place 2 candidate Priscilla Vigliiante.
Priscilla Vigliiante
/
KERA
Irving Place 7 candidate Priscilla Vigliiante.

Priscilla Vigliante

Occupation: Physician liaison

Priorities:

  • Neighborhoods First
  • Fiscal Responsibility
  • Public Safety
  • Economic Growth

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
See stories by Megan Cardona
