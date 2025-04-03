Three Irving City Council seats up for grabs in May election — including a citywide seat

Three Irving city council seats are up for grabs on the May 3 ballot, with one incumbent running for reelection and two open seats — including a citywide position.

In District 1, incumbent city council member John Bloch is running for reelection. District 2 council member Brad LaMorgese is not running for reelection and District 7 council member Kyle Taylor has served three terms and cannot run again, so both of their seats are open.

District 2 is an at-large seat, meaning the entire city can vote for that position.

The last day to register to vote is April 3. Early voting starts April 22 and runs through the 29th.

KERA reached out to the candidates to ask about their top issues, and their responses are below. Here's a look at who's on the Irving City Council ballot.



Place 1 - District 1

John Bloch – incumbent

Occupation: Software Developer

Priorities:



Protecting Integrity of Irving Neighborhoods

Library policies for minors' sections

Strengthen short-term rental regulations

Develop and redevelop Heritage District

Support Fire and Police Departments

Website: blochforirving.com

Tony Grimes / KERA Irving Place 1 candidate Tony Grimes

Tony Grimes

Occupation: Photographer

Priorities:



Keep Irving Safe

Fix Streets and Sidewalks

Manage Public Spending, reduce tax burden on seniors and homeowners

Reduce homelessness and discourage panhandling

Work to stop special interests and PACs from being louder than residents

Website: tonyforirving.com



Place 2 - District 2, At Large

Vicky Akinyi Oduk / KERA Irving Place 2 candidate Vicky Akinyi Oduk

Vicky Akinyi Oduk

Occupation: Small business owner

Priorities:



Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Environmental Stewardship

Economic Development

Transparent and accountable government

Capacity Building



David Pfaff / KERA Irving Place 2 candidate David Pfaff.

David Pfaff

Occupation: Retired

Priorities:



Public Safety

Improve roadways

High-quality water infrastructure

Support business and job growth

Enhance quality of life in Irving

Website: pfaffforirving.com

Sergio Porres / KERA Irving Place 2 candidate Sergio Porres.

Sergio Porres

Occupation: IT Consultant

Priorities:



Stop casinos and billionaire special interests

Consistent 4-person fire engine crews

Aggressive code enforcement of high-density units

Renegotiation of DART

Maintain AAA credit rating with Moody's and S&P

Website: sergioforirving.com



Mark Zeske

Occupation: Educator

Zeske announced that he was no longer seeking the Place 2 seat in a Facebook post on March 26. However, because the last day to withdraw was on Feb. 21, his name will still be on the ballot.

In his post, Zeske told voters to choose another candidate.

Place 7 - District 7

Adam Muller / KERA Irving Place 7 candidate Adam Muller.

Adam Muller

Occupation: Software Architect

Priorities:



Prioritizing single-family home construction

Supporting first responders

Renegotiating the DART contract

Making city finances transparent for all

Infrastructure investment



Priscilla Vigliiante / KERA Irving Place 7 candidate Priscilla Vigliiante.

Priscilla Vigliante

Occupation: Physician liaison

Priorities:



Neighborhoods First

Fiscal Responsibility

Public Safety

Economic Growth

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!