Irving could build a resort with room for casino gaming — but many residents are not happy

A mixed-use entertainment district that includes room for casino gaming — if legalized by the state of Texas — could be in the works in Irving pending city council approval, but many residents are not happy with the plans.

The proposed "high intensity mixed-use development" sits on 1,001 acres, including the site of the former Texas Stadium, around State Highway 183, Loop 12, and Spur 482. There are about 452 acres of buildable land on the site.

A business entity with ties to Las Vegas Sands Corp. bought land in that area in 2023, the Dallas Morning News previously reported. The purchase was made months before primary Las Vegas Sands shareholder Miriam Adelson acquired a controlling stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

The development would be a mix of corporate, retail, residential buildings, and a "destination resort." The resort would have a 1,750-room hotel, restaurants, pools, retail stores, a 15,000-seat arena or a 4,000-seat theater, and room for casino gaming.

Fergus Scully was one of several residents who spoke out during last week's planning and zoning commission work session in opposition to the idea of approving an area designated for gambling in the city, long before gambling and any potential regulations have been finalized by the state.

"If we talk about the casino, we are, quote, 'getting into the weeds' and we're not allowed to do that, we're not allowed to ask questions," Scully said. "But the truth of the matter is, if a massive casino is built in Irving, it will bring with it all the social ills that casinos bring with them."

Scully, along with other residents, said they were concerned allowing a space for casino gaming — pending its statewide legalization — would increase crime, addiction, and drunk driving in the city.

During his comment Scully referenced a city council work session from Feb. 27, during which Council Member Luis Canosa asked questions about the potential casino but was told he was "in the weeds" and that his questions were "irrelevant" to the proposal.

"Obviously, there's a lot to unpack," Canosa said during the Feb. 27 meeting. "And to the extent that some of these things might tie down the possibility of future representatives to do whatever the residents might want them to do, it would be good that they were informed and they knew what it is that they were going to get."

The gambling industry has pushed to legalize casinos and sports betting in Texas for the last four years, with a continued effort this legislative session. Las Vegas Sands is spearheading that lobbying effort.

Sands lobbyists have held statewide roundtable forums arranged by the Texas Association of Business to build momentum. Nearly 50 municipal officials and business representatives from North Texas cities participated in one of the sessions last summer in Tarrant County, the Fort Worth Report previously reported.

If legalized, casino regulations would be made at the state level, and Canosa said before voting to approve a development, both council and the voters should know more details about the restrictions a potential casino would have.

"I do think that the residents, obviously within all that we can share, should be made aware of what it is that they're going to be getting," Canosa said during the Feb. 27 meeting. "Because we're trying to move forward on perhaps the most transformational project in Irving's history in three weeks."

The city of Irving's planning and zoning commission will vote on whether to approve the high intensity mixed-use development on March 17. If approved, it will then go in front of city council on March 20.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

