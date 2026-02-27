TEXRail Sunday service tweaked as safety improvements continue

The popular TEXRail passenger train is rolling out of north Fort Worth on Sundays as safety improvements are ongoing at a downtown transit station.

The service is unavailable from downtown Fort Worth from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 1, March 8 and March 15 as crews install a new safety fence at the Fort Worth Central Station, 1001 Jones St. The construction, which started Feb. 15, means no TEXRail service at the T&P Station, 221 W. Lancaster St., on those days as well.

Riders can catch TEXRail trains at the North Side Station, 2829 Decatur Ave.

Trinity Metro officials said Central Station’s new fence will improve pedestrian safety between the TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express tracks.

“This enhancement is designed to improve safety by separating the two rail corridors and reducing the potential for pedestrian access between tracks,” said Reed Lanham, chief operating officer for Trinity Metro. “The installation work will take place on Sundays. This is to minimize disruption and will only affect TEXRail service, as (Trinity Railway Express) does not typically operate on Sundays.”

Trinity Metro officials said train passengers who need to reach downtown Fort Worth on Sundays can use the Western-themed Orange Line bus route, which also stops in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Passengers can use the Blue Line or Route 6 buses to reach the T&P Station.

The service modification does not affect weekday rail service, officials said.

Eric E. Garcia is senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

