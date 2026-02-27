How John Wayne museum enshrines the Duke’s legacy at Fort Worth Stockyards

Ethan Wayne, 63, spent his childhood rummaging through boxes of his father’s personal items and mementos — old photos and letters.

Legendary actor John Wayne — “the Duke” — was known for his Westerns and war movies during the Golden Age of Cinema. He died at 72 in 1979.

His belongings offered a glimpse into a decadeslong career as a cultural icon in Hollywood, Ethan said.

Now, those personal items are on display at the Fort Worth Stockyards. For five years, the Wayne family has offered fans a rare glimpse into the Duke’s early life and how his career inspired generations at the John Wayne: An American Experience museum.

The 14,000-square-foot exhibit space features various costumes from Wayne’s career, film scripts, a firearm collection and his 1970 Academy Award for Best Actor.

“Besides being a beautiful presentation, the museum gives people a chance to get closer to the person who maybe helped them make a better decision in life or guided them through difficult times in their life,” said Ethan, who serves as president of John Wayne Enterprises.

Dena Newell, director of marketing at the Stockyards Heritage Development Co., said the museum added a “rich cultural layer” to the district’s Western heritage and complements its historic character.

“Its presence has contributed to increased visitation, longer guest stays, and a deeper appreciation for the history and values that define this destination,” she said in a statement.

Before Wayne’s death in 1979, the actor who was born Marion Robert Morrison distributed some of his memorabilia to close friends and crew members. His estate, John Wayne Enterprises, spent several decades selling some items to fans, museums and charity.

In recent years, family members came to an agreement that the remaining belongings in their possession should be displayed to the public, Ethan said.

“As time has passed, these items have become more and more important,” he said.

In 2019, the Wayne estate launched its first exhibition of the Duke’s memorabilia with “John Wayne: Spirit of the West,” in Las Vegas.

But, how did the Duke’s personal items make their way to Fort Worth?

Members of John Wayne Enterprises visited Cowtown on invitation from developers at the Fort Worth Stockyards in early 2020. The family instantly felt it was the perfect location to build a museum because of its gateway to Western culture, Ethan said.

The John Wayne museum opened at 2501 Rodeo Plaza in December of that year in a 10,500-square-foot space.

The museum added 3,500 feet in 2024 to expand its special exhibitions and gift shop, which allowed it to accommodate more guests. John Wayne Enterprises declined to share annual attendance numbers.

Glimpse into the Duke’s life

The John Wayne museum’s lighting spotlights hundreds of the Duke’s belongings seen by guests immediately upon entry.

The first section of the exhibition features Wayne’s early life in Iowa before his family relocated to Glendale, California. Items displayed include a 1925 yearbook from Glendale High School and photos of Wayne as a teenager.

“It narrates his humble beginnings,” museum director Amy Shepherd said.

The next room features floor-to-ceiling images of Wayne and a screen that displays multiple videos referencing what Shepherd called the Duke’s “celebrity status,” including Lady Gaga’s 2016 song named after the actor.

Among the most popular of the museum’s displays is a space filled with sample scripts and corresponding references to some of the Duke’s most famous films, including “True Grit” and “The Big Trail.” More than 10 costumes line up on mannequins along the back wall of the exhibition.

The final rooms in the museum explore Wayne’s life beyond film, with a focus on his philanthropic work, firm conservative values and association with the Republican Party.

Despite his political views, Wayne “viewed himself first as an American, who was most interested in the country’s welfare,” according to a museum label.

The Duke’s career faced controversy over the years. Wayne came under scrutiny six years ago when a 1971 interview with Playboy magazine resurfaced in which he expressed derogatory views of Black Americans, Native Americans and films with gay characters.

Ethan told CNN in 2019 that his father’s words in the interview were taken out of context.

For John Wayne Enterprises, the focus is illuminating the accomplishments Wayne achieved throughout his lifetime. The final section of the museum spotlights a foundation with his name that was established in 1985 to honor the actor’s wish to fight cancer.

“These are artifacts from my life and my childhood with my father,” Ethan said. “To see them respected and displayed in a proper way is very satisfying.”

Museum’s place in Stockyards expansion

Every time the Wayne family members walk through the museum space, Ethan said they can’t help but smile.

One of the biggest gifts is seeing longtime fans and new generations learn more about the Duke’s legacy, he said.

Looking ahead, officials with John Wayne Enterprises said they’re optimistic about the museum’s growth, especially as the Stockyards undergoes a $630 million expansion.

“We’re on this beautiful street right next to the (Cowtown) Coliseum,” Ethan said. “As we work to bring more amenities to the area, I think we’ll continue to see (numbers of) visitors go up, and that’ll help us stay here and share John Wayne.”

If you go

What: John Wayne: An American Experience

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Where: 2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

Admission: $17.95-$22.95

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

