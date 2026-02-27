Kinfolk House

Tucked away in the Polytechnic neighborhood of Fort Worth, an unassuming house sits perched behind a grassy walkway. What was once a family home, is now a collaborative, community art space known as Kinfolk House. It’s curated and run by Fort Worth artists, Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby.

“When I first got the house, obviously, it was steeped with memories,” Sedrick Huckaby said.

The art of connection: Sedrick Huckaby's creative legacy

Prior to its current iteration, this space was where Huckaby spent countless Sundays watching Cowboys games, gathering for holidays and even attending church services when his grandmother’s ailing health prevented her from leaving her home.

“It used to be my grandmother’s house,” Huckaby said, and after she passed away, he thought about its future.“I wondered if I could do something positive to honor her legacy, uplift the community and use art to do it, since art is what I do.”

Huckaby, along with another artist, took their time renovating the cherished home. The name “Kinfolk” refers to family ties—indicating that those who walk through these doors are family.

The accessibility of the collaborative art space is an important feature to Huckaby.

“Usually you have to travel to ‘the arts district,’” he said.

Kinfolk House turns that idea on its head, instead bringing art into the community.

Huckaby the artist

Huckaby is known for his striking, large-scale portraits, where thick, layered brush strokes, capture the intensity in the faces he details, providing an intimate glimpse into their lives. Collectively, his portraits tell larger, nuanced stories of struggle, celebration and community.

His work has gained global acclaim, with works in many major museums and institutions.

“The thing I see in Sedrick’s work is total honesty in terms of what he’s trying to express,” said Eddie “Doc” McAnthony, a Fort Worth artist and long-time mentor of Huckaby’s.

McAnthony has dedicated his life to mastering painting and developing innovative sculpture techniques using paper mâché. His influence can be seen in Huckaby’s life-size sculptures crafted from paint and paper.

The Mentor Behind Generations of North Texas Artists

Beyond the paint, canvas and paper mâché, Huckaby’s energy is dedicated to teaching young artists, like fine arts painter Riley Holloway.

“He told me…to lean fully into who you are,” Holloway said.

That statement stuck with Holloway, who for a period felt as though he was aimlessly painting portraits. Overtime, with guidance from Huckaby, Holloway’s style transformed into a similar method of storytelling, drawing inspiration from community stories, shedding light on little-known histories.

“When there were things I wanted to know about the community,” Holloway said, “that’s where I took my artwork.”

Huckaby the connector

On a spring day in 2025, Huckaby arrived at the Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas, before where his show Higher Ground was installed. McAnthony and Holloway joined him. This meeting was a vision of Huckaby’s: bringing together his mentor and his mentee.

“Create something beautiful, something useful,” Riley Holloway’s artistic evolution

Huckaby is part of generation X, or “Gen X,” a group born between 1965 and 1980, sometimes deemed the “forgotten” generation. But he sees his placement as an opportunity to bridge the gap between the older and younger generations.

“I feel like my role is connecting the history, connecting the dots, so that we understand our history, where we come from and we understand where we are and where we’re going,” Huckaby said.

It was the first time Holloway and McAnthony met.

For Holloway, the meeting reinforced his own motivations as an artist. “What fascinates me more about Sedrick and Dr. McAnthony—I love their work, of course—but just how they live, how they move and what motivates them,” he said.

Like Huckaby, McAnthony converted a single-family home into a community art gallery, less than a ten-minute drive from Kinfolk House. “It was an inspiring situation as a young artist to see all of the art in an environment with celebration, and Dr. McAnthony a central figure, cultivating that environment,” Huckaby said. These memories serve as an inspiration for Kinfolk House.

“It’s great that there’s something in the community that is geared toward the community and comes from someone who knows that community very well,” Huckaby said.

