Downtown Dallas Greyhound bus hub phases out service as new terminal opens

An iconic downtown Dallas landmark and travel hub is ending bus service starting next week as a new terminal in Northwest Dallas opens its doors.

Flix North America, the company that owns Greyhound, announced in a news release Monday morning that the old terminal at 205 Lamar St. will phase out of service on Monday, Dec. 8. The new Dallas terminal at 9755 Harry Hines Blvd. will begin operating intercity bus service the next day.

“This new Dallas terminal is designed to give travelers a smoother and more convenient experience,” Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America, said in the release.

The Lamar Street property was bought last year by real estate mogul Ray Washburne, who leased the building to Flix as the company built the new terminal. Washburne told The Dallas Morning News that he plans to redevelop the downtown property.

The transition comes more than a year after Flix announced a move to the new location.

The new terminal is located across the street from Dallas Area Rapid Transit's Bachman Station, which has connections to the Green and Orange light rail lines, as well as several bus routes.

Courtesy / Flix North America The new Greyhound/Flixbus terminal is located 9755 Harry Hines Blvd. in Northwest Dallas, near DART's Bachman Station.

Boysan said more people are recognizing intercity buses as a choice for long-distance travel and this terminal supports that shift.

"Our goal is to ensure that every passenger, whether commuting, traveling for business, or exploring new places, can enjoy a stress-free journey across North Texas and beyond," Boysan said.

Dallas City Council member Laura Cadena, who represents District 6 where the terminal is located, said the new center is a win for Dallas residents, visitors and the region.

"Intercity buses play a vital role in keeping communities connected," Cadena said in the news release. "I’m grateful for the collaboration that made this project possible and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community."

All customers with existing tickets for arrivals or departures from the Lamar Street terminal will automatically receive a text or email with an updated address, map link and nearby landmarks.

Existing tickets will remain valid for the new location and staff will be available at both terminals to assist and answer questions during the transition.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .