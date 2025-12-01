Security and funding looms large in planning for FIFA World Cup events in North Texas

Funding and security are among the big topics North Texas makes plans to host matches for the world's biggest soccer championship.

North America was chosen to host the 2026 World Cup, but North Texas will host nine matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The North Texas FIFA World Cup 26 Organizing Committee recently met to discuss grants and a cost-sharing agreement.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments is also working with the committee.

The FIFA World Cup Grant Program is administered by the U.S. Department of

Homeland Security through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The projected local economic impact is $1.5 to $2.1 billion.

Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul said at a recent event that the committee is working closely with Andrew Giuliani's federal team on funding and security.

"We have been working hand-in-hand with the White House task force — meeting with them every Wednesday, actually," she said.

Paul said the goal is to make the events and matches safe and entertaining.

"We are really focused on what is happening here and how we can make this World Cup be the best it possibly can for our city and region," Paul said. "And trust that at the federal level they're doing what they need to do...the discussion with the White House task force have been very positive over the last probably two to three months."

Concerns have included public transportation, immigration enforcement and concealed and open weapon carry.

A live reveal of where teams will play will be held in Washington, DC December 5, but the local committee and Visit Forth Worth is throwing its own North Texas watch party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Billy Bob's Texas.

Canada, Mexico and U.S. football clubs automatically qualify because they are World Cup co-hosts.

The first match is June 11.

The first and last local matches are June 14 and July 14.

As of last week, these countries have qualified:

Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

Asia: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland

Oceania: New Zealand

Americas: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Curacao, Panama, Haiti

