© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Security and funding looms large in planning for FIFA World Cup events in North Texas

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published December 1, 2025 at 4:57 AM CST
Mexico’s Alexis Vega heads the ball during the Mexico vs. Colombia MexTour soccer match Saturday, October. 11, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Mexico’s Alexis Vega heads the ball during the Mexico vs. Colombia MexTour soccer match on Oct. 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The stadium will host nine FIFA World Cup games — the most of any city in 2026.

Funding and security are among the big topics North Texas makes plans to host matches for the world's biggest soccer championship.

North America was chosen to host the 2026 World Cup, but North Texas will host nine matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The North Texas FIFA World Cup 26 Organizing Committee recently met to discuss grants and a cost-sharing agreement.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments is also working with the committee.

The FIFA World Cup Grant Program is administered by the U.S. Department of
Homeland Security through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The projected local economic impact is $1.5 to $2.1 billion.

Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul said at a recent event that the committee is working closely with Andrew Giuliani's federal team on funding and security.

"We have been working hand-in-hand with the White House task force — meeting with them every Wednesday, actually," she said.

Paul said the goal is to make the events and matches safe and entertaining.

"We are really focused on what is happening here and how we can make this World Cup be the best it possibly can for our city and region," Paul said. "And trust that at the federal level they're doing what they need to do...the discussion with the White House task force have been very positive over the last probably two to three months."

Concerns have included public transportation, immigration enforcement and concealed and open weapon carry.

A live reveal of where teams will play will be held in Washington, DC December 5, but the local committee and Visit Forth Worth is throwing its own North Texas watch party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Billy Bob's Texas.

Canada, Mexico and U.S. football clubs automatically qualify because they are World Cup co-hosts.

The first match is June 11.

The first and last local matches are June 14 and July 14.

As of last week, these countries have qualified:

Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

Asia: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland

Oceania: New Zealand

Americas: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Curacao, Panama, Haiti

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityGovernmentSoccerWorld CupFIFA World Cup 2026AT&T StadiumArlingtonBorder & ImmigrationU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementGunsPublic TransportationTransportation & Aviation
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
Related Content