Fort Worth officials brace for 2026 World Cup’s strain on infrastructure, economic boom

Hosting the World Cup is an operation arguably larger than any Super Bowl, political convention or Olympics, proposed Mike Crum, Fort Worth director of public events.

The soccer spectacle taking place in Arlington next year is expected to bring $1.5 billion and over 100,000 daily visitors to the region, so Crum told City Council members Tuesday that the area is bracing for the economic opportunities as well as strains on public transportation and other resources.

“The World Cup is the most watched event in the world, so the world’s eyes are going to be on the metroplex during June and July of this coming summer,” Crum said.

As Arlington prepares to host nine FIFA World Cup games next year — taking place June 11 through July 19 — officials detailed how Fort Worth is planning to navigate related challenges.

The city is launching work groups to plan for the World Cup with external stakeholders, said Sonny Saxton, director of emergency communications and management, at Tuesday’s work session. The groups will focus on a range of issues including communications, engagement, hospitality, beautification, safety and infrastructure such as roads and city services.

A potential major factor for how the World Cup affects the city will be if a country selects Texas Christian University as a base camp, said Mitch Whitten, chief operating officer of Visit Fort Worth. That would bring its fans, corporate partners and media attention to Fort Worth, he said. Those selections are expected to be revealed in December.

In the meantime, Whitten said Trinity Metro is planning to accommodate high traffic with new lines and services. He told council members he couldn’t speak to broader collaboration between transit entities.

Visit Fort Worth launched nationwide efforts to pitch the city’s attractions to media outlets, he said. On Tuesday, the group launched its soccer website where prospective visitors can plan itineraries and coordinate stays and transit.

During a July meeting, emergency medicine expert Brian Miller described the World Cup to Fort Worth’s Medical Control Advisory Board as the equivalent of multiple Super Bowls happening over a month.

Many U.S. residents don’t realize how big the World Cup is, he added, warning that the soccer fandom can get rowdier than the NFL.

“We’re going to be street sweeping all the time and cleaning up and just trying to get our heads around that,” Miller said.

Council member Deborah Peoples, who represents far east Fort Worth, stretching to Arlington and the DFW Airport, said she hopes officials advertise areas beyond downtown and the Stockyards.

“I want us to make an effort to make sure that we’re showcasing all areas of the city,” Peoples told the Report, naming east Fort Worth’s Handley Wedding District and District 11’s Gateway Park as two attractions that should be highlighted.

Saxton said city staffers are working to balance visitors with residents and to mitigate how the World Cup affects community members.

“(We) want to be sure the essential services they depend upon remain uninterrupted throughout the event,” Saxton said. “I’m thinking about things like transportation, public safety and day-to-day operations that need to continue to run smoothly.”

Fort Worth’s environmental services team worked with external North Texas FIFA committees to clean up Lake Arlington in June. Saxton said the city can expect to see more of such initiatives.

The city’s transit, aviation and medical professionals, as well as experts on homelessness, are coordinating planning efforts, he added. More details on the results of their planning will be presented to City Council at a later date.

Medical officials at a July board meeting specifically pointed out that July 3, 2026, will be a challenging day. It’s a Friday, the eve of the United States’ 250th birthday, a World Cup match and a convention in Fort Worth’s downtown.

“A lot of work is going on with no financial support coming from the federal government,” Fire Chief Jim Davis said at the advisory board meeting.

The city’s fire department and emergency response teams have spent the past two years streamlining and consolidating operations to be more efficient.

The fire department’s new in-house ambulance services launched in July, and the city established a new Emergency Management & Communications Department, which coordinates 911 call-taking and emergency preparation.

The first World Cup tickets went on sale Sept. 10.

