FIFA World Cup is looking for volunteers in North Texas. Arlington hopes residents will apply

Arlington is encouraging residents to volunteer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the world’s largest sporting event grows nearer.

The city will host the most matches of any city with nine, and Deputy City Manager Jennifer Wichmann said the tournament will need a lot of volunteers.

Anyone who is selected as a volunteer would work eight to 10 shifts of about eight hours, she said. In return, they will get World Cup gear like hats, backpacks and T-shirts, along with possible access to the games while volunteering.

Multilingual volunteers will be in especially high demand since around 54% of visitors, including non-ticket holders, are expected to be international.

The city is looking for ways to get those international visitors to stick around Arlington when they’re not attending games or FIFA events, some of which are expected to be held in the entertainment district on non-game days.

According to data from the city, international visitors are expected to stay between nine and 10 days on average, and less than half are anticipated to speak English.

The World Cup is expected to have “Fan Activation” events in the Arlington Entertainment District and at Fort Worth’s Sundance Square, according to Wichmann.

She encouraged anybody interested in learning more about the tournament to visit the World Cup 2026 page on the city’s website .

The city includes information for residents, visitors and businesses.

It offers guidance on volunteering, the match schedule, short-term rentals like Airbnb and the match schedule for residents. For visitors, the city has compiled information on lodging options, travel information and things to do around the city between matches.

Business owners can also use the website to learn more about commercial regulations and permitting guidelines.

Wichmann said more information will quickly start becoming after Dec. 5, when FIFA will announce which matches will be played and where.

That will open the door for teams to pick basecamps – with six possible locations identified around North Texas including in Mansfield, Dallas and Fort Worth.

The city will hold a town hall for businesses in and around the entertainment district at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Convention and Visitors Bureau auditorium. Another town hall with a yet-to-be-determined focus will be held Oct. 23 at the same time and place.

Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org. You can follow James on X @ByJamesHartley.

