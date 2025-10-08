Mixed-income housing complex in Pleasant Grove aims to spur growth in Southeast Dallas

Construction is underway on a new housing development in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood that city leaders and residents hope spurs growth and opportunities in the area.

Palladium Buckner Station will include 304 new apartment units at 401 S. Buckner Boulevard. Palladium USA, the developer, said in a news release 244 of the units are below market rate and will be available at 60% of the area median income, which in 2023 was about $53,000.

“We're breaking ground on a new chapter for Southeast Dallas," said Dallas City Council District 5 representative Jaime Resendez during the groundbreaking. "One where opportunity is closer to home, and one where our children can see that they don't have to leave their neighborhood to find quality housing and opportunity."

Courtesy / Palladium USA Palladium Buckner Station will be adjacent to a DART light rail station that will give residents access to public transit.

The new apartments will feature granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings, hardwood-style flooring, dual sinks in primary baths and covered balconies. There will also be 30 three-bedroom, two-story townhome units. The proximity to transit "means hardworking people will have an easier time getting to their jobs, schools, and everything else they need, which is a big win for our community," said Kim Parker, executive director of development and site selection for Palladium USA

Christian Marquez has lived in Pleasant Grove his entire life. He’s a housing advocate who teaches financial literacy.

He said the new development, which had previously been an underutilized parking lot, will help revitalize an area of Dallas that’s known for crime and homelessness.

“You have a lot of police oversight there because there's a lot of crime being committed,” Marquez said. “It just opens up the space to kind of show that there's more that you can do with the space.”

Marquez said he hopes it will also bring new families to the neighborhood and improve safety.

“It's going to show that Pleasant Grove is developing and that's something that we need,” Marquez said. “Hopefully we have more people coming back to the community and not leaving the community.”

Palladium said pre-leasing for the new apartments will begin in the fall of 2026, with the first units being available in early 2027.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .