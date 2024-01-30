© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greyhound to shutter its downtown Dallas terminal

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published January 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Two blue Greyhound buses parked at the downtown Dallas terminal as a worker in a green vest waits next to them
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Greyhound will close its downtown Dallas terminal when the building's lease expires later this year.

A Dallas fixture that has served as the city’s bus travel hub will soon shutter its doors.

Greyhound confirmed in an email that it is closing its downtown terminal in October when the lease for the building is up.

German company Flix SE bought Greyhound in 2021, but not the building. Instead, the company rents the terminal from its current owner, Twenty Lake Holdings.

It’s unclear what Twenty Lake will do with the building, which was built in the 1940s and is known for its art deco architecture.

Greyhound says it’s in the early phases of working with the city to find a new Dallas terminal.

Greyhound serves about 16 million passengers a year, many of whom are low-income and depend on buses for affordable inter-city travel.
Tags
Transportation GreyhoundTransportation & AviationDowntown Dallas
Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the Growth and Infrastructure Reporter for KERA News.
See stories by Pablo Arauz Peña