Greyhound to shutter its downtown Dallas terminal

A Dallas fixture that has served as the city’s bus travel hub will soon shutter its doors.

Greyhound confirmed in an email that it is closing its downtown terminal in October when the lease for the building is up.

German company Flix SE bought Greyhound in 2021, but not the building. Instead, the company rents the terminal from its current owner, Twenty Lake Holdings.

It’s unclear what Twenty Lake will do with the building, which was built in the 1940s and is known for its art deco architecture.

Greyhound says it’s in the early phases of working with the city to find a new Dallas terminal.

Greyhound serves about 16 million passengers a year, many of whom are low-income and depend on buses for affordable inter-city travel.