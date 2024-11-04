Greyhound is moving its bus terminal to Northwest Dallas

Greyhound is promising an improved customer experience for intercity bus passengers as the company plans to move out of its current downtown Dallas location and to a new site in Northwest Dallas.

The new Greyhound bus terminal is going to be eight miles north of downtown on Harry Hines Boulevard near Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Bachman Lake station.

“Our primary goal was to stay close proximity to local transit and to provide clean and convenient amenities for our customers,” said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America, which acquired Greyhound in 2021.

Boysan told KERA that the company has been communicating with city officials about the new location since Greyhound announced last year that it would shutter its current terminal.

The terminal has been a part of the fabric of downtown Dallas since it first opened in the mid-1940s. The $2.8 million property was recently bought by real-estate developer Ray Washburne, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

The new location will be readily accessible to DART’s Green and Orange light rail stations, which include local bus and airport connections.

“Top of mind is customers, always, and for them, the residents, to make sure that it is convenient for all the residents to come and take the bus easily and they can get there,” Boysan said.

The current Greyhound station serves about 65 buses daily. The company also serves a curbside stop in Deep Ellum with another 28 buses. Boysan said the new station will have a greater capacity to meet rider demand.

“Ridership has been increasing in the high single digits, and that means increased frequency of rides to existing destinations and also additional routes to alternative locations around Texas,” he said.

The new station is expected to open in mid-2025.

This story was corrected to show the actual number of buses that serve the downtown Dallas terminal.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .