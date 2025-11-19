North Texas transportation leader faces scrutiny about his job

A North Texas transportation expert who has had a powerful, decadeslong effect directing transit policy — and billions of dollars in funding — is facing scrutiny.

Executive board members of the North Central Texas Council of Governments will meet behind closed doors in Arlington on Thursday afternoon to consider the job performance of Michael Morris, a council of governments employee since 1979 and the organization’s transportation director since 1990.

Morris declined to comment, an agency spokesperson told the Fort Worth Report.

In response to the posted agenda, regional elected officials, including those from Fort Worth, are expressing support for the transportation director.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Council member Elizabeth Beck are among those who endorsed Morris for his experienced, steadfast approach to regional transportation projects. A letter of support signed by elected officials from the council of government’s 16-county region was expected to be released Wednesday, Beck said.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, a member of the Regional Transportation Council, offered his support for Morris during a City Council meeting Wednesday night. Ross said the organization’s new executive director Todd Little is “apparently” considering Morris’ removal in the future.

“Michael Morris, who I’ve spoken with, does not wish to be removed,” the Arlington mayor said.

Ross added that he has spoken with county judges, other mayors and the head of the FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee, who all agree that they must convince the executive board to keep Morris in his position.

“He has been a vital part of what goes on throughout North Texas, not just Arlington, but all of North Texas for decades and decades,” Ross said.

Fort Worth council member Carlos Flores and Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare are among the executive board members, a panel composed of 17 elected officials and a non-voting legislative representative.

In a statement, Parker said Fort Worth’s interests will be represented at the meeting.

“We have great members of the Regional Transportation Council and, of course, Mayor Pro Tem Carlos Flores, who serves on the executive committee representing the city of Fort Worth,” the mayor said. “They will attend the meeting on Thursday, and I have full confidence that we will learn more at that time and have a clear path forward.”

Flores told the Report the executive review will include a “discussion of the future of the (transportation director) position.”

Beck, a former transportation planner for the council of governments who now serves as a Fort Worth representative on the 45-member Regional Transportation Council, said she drafted the letter of support because she respects the work of her former boss, even though she hasn’t agreed with all his decisions.

“Having both worked for and served with Michael, he is a tremendous leader and asset to our region,” Beck said.

Beck said she didn’t want to speculate who “on the other side of the metroplex” initiated the effort to evaluate Morris’ job performance.

Morris had offered to help mitigate a Dallas Area Rapid Transit funding dispute before four member cities — Plano, Irving, Farmers Branch and Highland Park — called for elections to determine whether those entities should remain in the system.

Plano is now proposing a six-year agreement with DART that would keep express bus, light rail and commuter rail services, including the new Silver Line, but would eliminate standard bus and other transit services by 2029, KERA News reported. The city has also asked for DART to return a portion of its financial contributions in coming years. In return, Plano would not seek legislative efforts to alter the agency’s finances or governance.

Morris has been an advocate of transportation options, including tolled lanes, rapid bus service in high-use corridors and a proposed high-speed rail line that includes Fort Worth and Arlington — projects he said are vital as about 4 million people are expected to move to North Texas by 2050.

He championed a long-term regional transportation plan that calls for $217.3 billion to address North Texas road, rail and air quality improvements

Beck said some elected officials who aren’t members of the transportation council contacted her to add their names to the letter. Fort Worth transportation officials, including Trinity Metro President and CEO Rich Andreski and board President Jeff Davis, also showed their support.

She said Morris’ continued transportation role is vital to the region, especially since he is instrumental in mobility planning for FIFA World Cup soccer games that are expected to draw about 100,000 fans daily to AT&T Stadium in Arlington next summer.

In a letter read to the Report by Beck, it states local officials pledge “strong and unequivocal support” for Morris.

“His leadership has been indispensable to enhance mobility throughout the region, resulting in economic growth and vitality, ensuring our region’s long-term success,” officials said in the letter.

Referencing his career of more than four decades, the leaders wrote, “His tenure demonstrates what effective regional governments can achieve when guided by deep expertise and unwavering commitment.”

In his tenure, Morris has efficiently managed billions of dollars in transportation projects, “representing one of the largest coordinated mobility programs in the United States,” according to the letter.

The letter also states that Morris’ leadership supported more than $288 million in active transportation investments in Fort Worth as well as an additional $100 million in preconstruction activity underway in critical corridors throughout the city.

Board President Victoria Johnson, a Burleson council member, did not immediately return a call from the Report.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, another executive board member, declined to comment, one of his staff members told the Report.

This is a developing story.

Arlington Report reporter Chris Moss contributed.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report.

