Plano's new proposal to DART could keep the city from leaving the agency

Plano has extended an olive branch amid its funding disagreement with Dallas Area Rapid Transit that could keep the city from leaving the agency.

In a new proposal sent last week, the city asks DART to enter into a six-year agreement that would keep express bus, light rail and commuter rail services, including the new Silver Line, but would end all standard bus, demand-response, and other non-rail transit services within Plano by 2029.

“In return, Plano agrees to cease any legislative efforts to alter DART’s governance or financing and to stop pursuing withdrawal from DART during the agreement period,” read the agreement. “The City will rescind any prior withdrawal election actions within 72 hours of finalizing the agreement and will remain a participating DART member.”

The new proposal comes as Plano and three other cities — Farmers Branch, Irving and Highland Park – have voted to hold withdrawal elections from the agency , a move DART officials have said would impact the entire system.

The proposed agreement also asks DART to return a phased portion of Plano’s sales tax contribution back to the city through the agency’s General Mobility Program (GMP). returning 25% in 2026, 35% in 2027, 45% in 2028, and 50% annually from 2029 through 2031.

“Plano will use these funds for transportation and mobility improvements and will provide annual expenditure summaries to DART,” read the agreement.

Jeamy Molina, chief communications officer for DART, told KERA in an email the agency is “carefully evaluating the feasibility of this request.”

“We are committed to full transparency and will continue working in good faith with our city partners throughout the process to ensure they have clear, timely information as we move forward together,” Molina said.

Amanda McNew, a spokesperson for the city of Plano, said if DART agrees to the proposal, regular buses would be replaced by micro-transit.

“Plano wants every resident to have access to reliable transit, and that means full connectivity across our entire city,” McNew said. “This goal will continue regardless of outcomes with DART.”

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .