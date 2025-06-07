Beyond Big D: Runoff election decides council races in several smaller area cities

Beyond two open council seats in Dallas, several smaller cities that are entirely or partly in Dallas County had council members — and a mayor — to elect Saturday.

Grand Prairie voters appear to have elected John Lopez to the District 4 council seat. In unofficial results Saturday, Lopez, a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas administration manager, had almost 55% of the runoff vote. His runoff opponent was Marketta Nimo , a lifelong Grand Prairie resident and daycare owner.

In the Garland mayoral race, Dylan Hedrick appeared headed to victory over Deborah Morris. The current mayor, Scott LeMay, was term-limited.

Hedrick just completed his third term as a council member. A civil engineer at a local firm, Hedrick moved to Garland 10 years ago.

Morris, a writer and kids books author, is a former three-term council member who also served as deputy mayor pro tem and mayor pro tem. She moved to Garland 40 years ago.

Irving voters picked David Pfaff to be their new citywide representative in the Irving City Council Place 2 seat. Pfaff defeated Sergio Porres.

In DeSoto, Ken Waters got the most votes in the Place 3 council seat with more than 60% of ballots cast in his favor against Everett Jackson.

Questions were raised about Jackson's eligibility after a prior felony conviction. WFAA reported Jackson noted on his ballot application that he had a felony on his record, and said he provided documentation that he had discharged the sentence.

City officials told WFAA in a statement, "although the application was filled out and accepted, the proper documentation was not included."

Meanwhile, Debrah North was ahead in the race for DeSoto City Council Place 5 with almost 52% of the vote against Wil E. Adams Jr.

North, a DeSoto zoning board member, most recently has been a caregiver to her mother. Adams works in the insurance industry and became a DeSoto resident 20 years ago after earning a degree from Texas A&M.

Rowlett Realtor Pamela Bell beat out financial associate John P. Bowers III for the Rowlett Place 6 council seat, with more than 60% of the vote.

And Lonnie E. Tipton appeared headed for victory over Joshua Chanin in the runoff race for Lewisville's Place 4 council seat, which is largely in Denton County. Tipton is a retired marketing manager who's called Lewisville home for 40 years. He's previously served on the Lewisville City Council.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.