Dale Hansen's hot takes are back in North Texas on new podcast

WFAA (Channel 8) sportscaster Dale Hansen signed off after 41 years on air in September 2021. But he's back — this time on a podcast.

Hansen's sounding off on civics, government accountability, social justice and culture in North Texas on a podcast..

"I think I've been quiet long enough," he said.

Hansen hosts Dallas Dialogue with Dale Hansen, a monthly podcast that debuted June 2, with a launch party May 29 at Cinco Cocinas in West Dallas.

"This world is in — this country more so, but this world, too — this country is in desperate need of people willing to speak out," he said. "And I'm gonna start that conversation and I'm hoping everybody joins in."

The show grew from Hansen's guest spot on "Beyond the Policy: Covering Everything Dallas," hosted by insurance agency owner Mark Villasana and marketing manager Lila Levy.

"Me and Lila, we're listening to Dale talk — because we interviewed him for our original podcast — listening to him talk, you could tell he still had the fire, he had something to say," Villasana said. "He needed an avenue. He decided to move forward with us. We're honored, we're really honored."

Both shows are available on most streaming platforms, including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Google, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

Hansen had moved over into social commentary toward the end of his television broadcast career with "Unplugged" on WFAA.

His podcast listeners can expect to hear views on topics similar to his "Unplugged" commentary, he said.

"I write about gun control, I write about gay rights, I write about domestic violence," he said.

"I wasn't always comfortable with it in the beginning, I really wasn't. Everything that I wrote in the beginning had a sports connection. And the biggest commentary that I wrote that really put me on the national map was Michael Sam, the gay football player."

He realized he needed to speak up nine years ago when a sniper shot law enforcement and Black Lives Matter demonstrators in downtown Dallas.

He said everyone's voice should be heard.

"Everybody has the right," he said. "We need everybody to speak up. We need everyone to start speaking up. Because if we just stay silent and we allow the things to continue to happen that we absolutely disagree with, then all hell breaks loose again."

Public relations executive Tammany Stern supports Hansen speaking out, though they have opposite political affiliations.

"Even if you don't agree — it doesn't matter whether you're Democrat, whether you are Republican, whether you're Independent, whether your Black, White, Hispanic — it does not matter," she said. "Dale loves everybody and he speaks his mind and you gotta respect that. I respect that."

