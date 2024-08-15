© 2024 KERA News
Dallas County elections officials looking into claims that poll workers' personal info was accessed

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published August 15, 2024 at 4:47 PM CDT
Voters enter a polling location Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at MLK Public Library in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Voters enter a polling location on May 5 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Branch Library in Dallas.

Dallas County elections department is looking into whether poll workers' personal information was accessed.

Commissioner John Wiley Price recently questioned elections staff about their email addresses getting leaked.

The local Republican Party, he said, was able to access private contact information of voting location Democrat workers.

Deputy Elections Administrator Malissa Kouba said that information is not collected from poll workers on initial paper work, much less shared in poll books.

Any other basic information is publicly available, she said.

"Stating that there is a breach and assuming it came from us is an assumption, and we're not at a place to make that kind of assumption at this moment," she said.

Phone numbers, birthdates and email address are not collected from poll workers.

Kouba said poll workers can voluntarily provide more information on their paperwork, but it isn't required.

"The [private] fields have been blanked out for several elections," she said.

"The poll books information, the emails, etc., we've removed those already," she said. "They don't exist. The only information about the poll workers that's in the poll book is publicly available information that anyone from the public has the right to access."

the elections department staff is expected to provide their findings to county commissioners.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

Marina Trahan Martinez
