Investigation finds falsified Dallas County juvenile detention records

A state investigation released Monday found that minors in Dallas County's juvenile detention center were isolated for 24 hours a day, sometimes for several days.

In 2023, the Office of Inspector General investigated allegations reported to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department of cruelty, filth and long-term seclusion.

The investigation summary of the more than 100-page report found falsified observation sheet records and that youth had been kept in cells, sometimes for days, without access to educational and enrichment programs.

Observation sheets had been pre-filled by staff and regular checks on isolated juveniles were not being done.

Dallas County juvenile interim director Mike Griffiths said improvements began last year.

"Three things that were identified of the 12 allegations, those have already been addressed, as has the cleanliness, access to programing, access to medical, clinical, all those things have already been addressed," he said.

Investigators could not determine whether some reports of clogged toilets unrepaired for days caused unsanitary conditions and rashes from dirty linens.

The report concluded that the county's Special Needs Unit is largely responsible for non-state sanctioned isolation.

The unit was created in 2009 to include clinical attention for youth who needed a voluntary time-out, Griffiths said.

The protocol was discontinued in 2023 when it became evident that it had morphed into a practice that circumvented the state-approved Disciplinary Seclusion.

Disciplinary Seclusion was discontinued in 2017, but is planned to be presented for formal reintegration by ratification from the juvenile board in October.

Griffiths said another juvenile department investigation began this summer amid leadership changes.

"If there are [current] employees that engaged in any violation of policy then that action will be addressed through progressive discipline up unto possible employee separation," he said.

Marina Trahan Martinez

