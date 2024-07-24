Juvenile detention center board to find interim director within weeks

Dallas County’s Juvenile Board hopes to choose an interim executive director within two weeks.

The board, which governs the county’s juvenile detention center, met behind closed doors earlier this week and easily agreed to accept Darryl Beatty’s resignation after a surprise state inspection found alarming conditions.

Commissioner Andy Sommerman said the board hopes to find an interim director before its next regular meeting on Aug. 19.

He said he hopes the board can meet for a special session to choose an interim executive director before then.

“It is chain of command that is running it for the week or two before we get our interim in there,” he said.

A year-long investigation by WFAA Channel 8 prompted the Texas Juvenile Justice Department to inspect the detention center.

Reports of poor conditions and inhumane treatment of minors concerned state regulators, so inspectors returned for a surprise inspection.

"Judge [Clay Lewis] Jenkins and I want an outside review, top to bottom, of the entire department," Sommerman said. "It's very difficult if you're inside the department to lead a top to bottom investigation as to what's going right and what's going wrong with that department."

Beatty had continuously denied allegations by parents, employees and whistleblowers.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.