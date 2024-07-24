© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Juvenile detention center board to find interim director within weeks

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published July 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas, Texas.
Paul DeBenedetto
/
KERA News
The Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in West Dallas on July 6, 2023.

Dallas County’s Juvenile Board hopes to choose an interim executive director within two weeks.

The board, which governs the county’s juvenile detention center, met behind closed doors earlier this week and easily agreed to accept Darryl Beatty’s resignation after a surprise state inspection found alarming conditions.

Commissioner Andy Sommerman said the board hopes to find an interim director before its next regular meeting on Aug. 19.

He said he hopes the board can meet for a special session to choose an interim executive director before then.

“It is chain of command that is running it for the week or two before we get our interim in there,” he said.

A year-long investigation by WFAA Channel 8 prompted the Texas Juvenile Justice Department to inspect the detention center.

Reports of poor conditions and inhumane treatment of minors concerned state regulators, so inspectors returned for a surprise inspection.

"Judge [Clay Lewis] Jenkins and I want an outside review, top to bottom, of the entire department," Sommerman said. "It's very difficult if you're inside the department to lead a top to bottom investigation as to what's going right and what's going wrong with that department."

Beatty had continuously denied allegations by parents, employees and whistleblowers.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Government AccountabilityDallas CountyHenry Wade Juvenile Justice Centerjuvenile justice system
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
Related Content