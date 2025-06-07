Garland voters appear to elect former city council member Dylan Hedrick as mayor

Garland voters appear to have elected Dylan Hedrick as the city's next mayor.

Unofficial results in Dallas County show Hedrick with 51.7% of the vote over opponent and former city council colleague Deborah Morris in Saturday's runoff election, with all precincts reporting as of 10:42 p.m. The two candidates are separated by just over 260 votes.

In a statement on Facebook late Saturday night, Hedrick said he is "deeply honored and humbled."

"Garland is a city with incredible potential, and I’m ready to get to work on day one," he wrote. "Together, we’ll focus on rebuilding our streets, improving public safety, supporting economic growth, and making city government more responsive and available to the citizens of Garland."

He will replace outgoing Mayor Scott LeMay, who is term-limited.

During his campaign Hedrick’s priorities included city streets, economic development and bringing a hospital back to Garland.

"Who better to rebuild Garland City streets than someone who does that every day for a living?” Hedrick, a civil engineer, told KERA last month.

Hedrick previously served three terms representing District 7 on the City Council. Morris, an author, also served on the city council before terming out in 2024.

The two advanced over four other candidates in last month’s municipal election, which Morris led with 42% of the vote. Voters also approved a $360 million bond package to pay for street improvements, economic development, cultural arts and parks and recreation.

Hedrick will be sworn in June 17 at city hall.

