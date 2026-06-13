Abdul Khabeer wins reelection in Irving City Council race for District 3

Incumbent Irving City Council member Abdul Khabeer won reelection to the Irving City Council District 3 seat with almost 55% of the vote, per unofficial results Saturday night.

Khabeer has held the seat since 2023. He ran against political newcomer Kejal Patel.

KERA has reached out to both candidates and will update this story with any comment.

Khabeer's campaign website reads, "Abdul Khabeer has built a legacy of leadership centered on transparency, accountability, and unrelenting public service."

"With a deep commitment to the residents of District 3," the statement continues, "he focuses on the infrastructure and safety requirements that sustain our growing city."

Patel aimed to be the first woman on the Irving City Council since Beth Van Duyne left the mayorship in 2017.

Khabeer will hold the seat for three years.

As with many local elections, turnout was low. Voters cast a total of 2,330 ballots, while the Census Bureau estimates Irving has over 250,000 residents.

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