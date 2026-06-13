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Abdul Khabeer wins reelection in Irving City Council race for District 3

KERA | By Andy Lusk
Published June 13, 2026 at 10:26 PM CDT
Abdul Khabeer (left) has held the District 3 seat since 2023. He ran against political newcomer Kejal Patel (right).
Yfat Yossifor, KERA News (left) / Courtesy of Kejal Patel (right)
Abdul Khabeer (left) has held the District 3 seat since 2023. He ran against political newcomer Kejal Patel (right).

Incumbent Irving City Council member Abdul Khabeer won reelection to the Irving City Council District 3 seat with almost 55% of the vote, per unofficial results Saturday night.

Khabeer has held the seat since 2023. He ran against political newcomer Kejal Patel.

KERA has reached out to both candidates and will update this story with any comment.

Khabeer's campaign website reads, "Abdul Khabeer has built a legacy of leadership centered on transparency, accountability, and unrelenting public service."

"With a deep commitment to the residents of District 3," the statement continues, "he focuses on the infrastructure and safety requirements that sustain our growing city."

Patel aimed to be the first woman on the Irving City Council since Beth Van Duyne left the mayorship in 2017.

Khabeer will hold the seat for three years.

As with many local elections, turnout was low. Voters cast a total of 2,330 ballots, while the Census Bureau estimates Irving has over 250,000 residents.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

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News IrvingIrving City CouncilElections 2026Dallas County Elections 2026Local Election NewsLocal GovernmentMid-Cities
Andy Lusk
Andy Lusk is KERA's mid-cities communities reporter. He is a returning Report for America corps member, having spent two years with KUCB, the NPR member station serving Alaska’s Aleutian and Pribilof Islands. While in Alaska, Andy was an award-winning general assignment reporter with a focus on local and tribal government. When he's not reporting, he's usually out hiking. Andy is an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
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