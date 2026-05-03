‘At this point, we’re in great position’: Zapanta poised to become next Irving mayor

Irving residents supported overwhelmingly the election of Al Zapanta, current city council member for District 6, as the city’s next mayor, according to unofficial results.

Zapanta secured 67.1% of 8,921 votes cast, compared to competitors Zhanae Jackson’s 18.6% and Olivia E. Novelo Abreu’s 14.3%, according to unofficial results Saturday night. All 405 voting centers had reported results.

Zapanta, 85, is a longtime Irving resident, businessman and Green Beret veteran. He is president and CEO of the United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce and has worked in both the private and public sectors, including within the White House.

In an interview Saturday night, Zapanta said of current results, “At this point, we’re in great position.”

He told KERA that he plans to get to Austin early and have a presence before the next session of the state legislature.

“We’ve had kind of a focus by the legislature to really try to cut us back on our ability to handle our sales and property tax,” he said. “I want us to have a presence down in the legislature and I also want to work with our advocacy groups that we are working with on the federal level.”

Zapanta said some state-level legislation is beginning to change the character of cities with more than 100,000 residents. The Census Bureau estimates Irving had around 258,000 residents in 2024.

Zapanta said he plans to take the mayorship “one term at a time”. He will be 88 years old when the upcoming term expires.

“I don't want to be 90-something running for office,” he said. “I'm going to take this one slowly, be very focused on what I'm going to try to accomplish these next three years, and we'll see where that takes me.”

While campaigning, Zapanta said residents raised questions about infrastructure, water and public transit. He said he wants to keep an eye on developments within the global market that could impact local affordability, like with gas prices.

“I worry about, what's that going to do to our tax rate? What's that going to do to our ability to really provide the kind of road infrastructure that we are now?”

During the interview, Zapanta told KERA he wants to try to avoid approving data centers in residential neighborhoods and reduce impacts to water and energy costs for residents.

He's expected to succeed current Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer, who was not eligible to seek reelection due to term limits.

“I'm comfortable being in a decision-making mode. I've learned a lot over the years from a lot of the top leadership in our country. And so now I'm here in my home where I'm enabled, I think, to be able to bring that ability here locally,” Zapanta said.

As for Irving City Council races, current unofficial results show District 3 incumbent Abdul Khabeer garnered 35%, versus challengers Kejal Patel, 32.6%, and Tammam Alwan, 32.4%.

Incumbent Mark Cronenwett ran unopposed for the District 5 seat. Cronenwett serves as deputy mayor pro tem.

Fahad Ahmed received 50.6% against Dana Collins with 40.5% and Sushil C. Patel with 9% for the District 6 seat, which Zapanta currently holds.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

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