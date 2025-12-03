Search Query
Show Search
TEXAS NEWS
HEALTH & WELLNESS
EDUCATION
POLITICS
ARTS & CULTURE
KERA Arts
ARTS ACCESS
Go See DFW
KERA Arts
ARTS ACCESS
Go See DFW
NEWSLETTERS
WAKE UP with KERA News
KERA News Weekday Update Newsletter Signup
WAKE UP with KERA News
KERA News Weekday Update Newsletter Signup
ABOUT
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
© 2025 KERA News
Menu
NPR for North Texas
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KERA stream
All Streams
TEXAS NEWS
HEALTH & WELLNESS
EDUCATION
POLITICS
ARTS & CULTURE
KERA Arts
ARTS ACCESS
Go See DFW
KERA Arts
ARTS ACCESS
Go See DFW
NEWSLETTERS
WAKE UP with KERA News
KERA News Weekday Update Newsletter Signup
WAKE UP with KERA News
KERA News Weekday Update Newsletter Signup
ABOUT
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
Mayoral race
Politics
Two more candidates enter the race for Denton mayor
Christian McPhate | Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton voters will have several options for the mayor’s seat now that two more candidates recently announced their intentions to seek the position in next year’s election.