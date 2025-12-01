Former Celina ISD coach hit with additional child sexual abuse charge, new lawsuit

A former Celina ISD coach arrested three times on child sexual abuse charges is a facing a new charge — and now a third lawsuit from two more alleged victims.

Court records show Caleb Elliot, 26, was charged Nov. 25 with sexual performance of a child, a second-degree felony. That same day, two families filed a new suit against Elliot claiming district officials dismissed a report made by a Celina ISD employee about Elliot's "inappropriate behavior."

"Upon information and belief, at least one Celina ISD employee reported inappropriate behavior by Caleb Elliott toward children, was told the report was not true, and subsequently left the District," the lawsuit reads.

Elliott, who taught and coached eighth grade football at Moore Middle School, was first arrested on Oct. 3 on suspicion of invasive visual recording, and was later arrested on another felony charge — possession of child pornography. He was arrested a third time earlier this month on suspicion of sexual performance of a child.

He was indicted in November by a federal grand jury on eight additional counts of production and attempted production of child pornography. Elliot has been in custody since Nov. 7.

The two latest alleged victims were on the football team at Moore Middle School during the 2024 and 2025 school years, according to the suit. Elliot allegedly took nude photos of both students and instructed them to do jumping jacks and burpees naked, the suit claims.

The allegations in this suit are similar to another suit filed in October, which claimed Elliott set up cameras in the boys locker room and recorded students undressing in the boys locker room.

Celina police last month said 38 victims were identified during their investigation, but an attorney for some of the victims in the first suit said it's likely there are more.

Attorney General Ken Paxton recently announced on social media that his office is also investigating the allegations against Elliott.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

