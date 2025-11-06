At least 4 Celina ISD employees have been arrested in recent weeks. Here's what you need to know

Another Celina Independent School District teacher has been arrested for allegedly a student with disabilities, Celina Police said on social media Tuesday — the latest in a string of incidents at the district over the past month.

Police said they responded to a call at Celina High School about a special education teaching aide suspected of "being impaired." Micheale Clark, 46, was arrested and booked into Collin County Jail Tuesday afternoon, jail records show. Clark was charged with abandoning or endangering a child or disabled individual, a state jail felony. No bond was set as of Wednesday morning.

Celina High School's staff directory lists Clark as a special education paraprofessional.

It's unclear who called 911 about Clark, and police said they aren't offering more information amid the investigation. KERA News reached out to the district and will update this story with any response.

At least three Celina ISD employees have been fired since early October. Six in total have been placed on leave.

Celina High School's wrestling coach Neil Phillips was accused online of inappropriate conduct while previously working for another North Texas school district. The district said it learned of about the allegation Oct. 31 and immediately launched an investigation before putting him on leave.

On Oct. 30, Moore Middle School teacher Jainya Walder was arrested after Celina Police said they responded to a call about a teacher who appeared intoxicated. She was charged with endangering a child and the middle school's principal said she's been placed on administrative leave.

Celina ISD employee Kristine Coates, 50, was also placed on administrative leave Oct. 7 after she was arrested and charged with injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual two days prior, WFAA reported. The district confirmed to the station she was a paraprofessional with the district since 2023. Coates resigned Oct. 16.

Moore Middle School football coach and teacher Caleb Elliott resigned and surrendered his teaching license Oct. 3 after he was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and invasive visual recording. He was accused of recording 38 students changing in the boys' locker room. Attorney General Ken Paxton has also launched a probe into the claims.

Elliot's father, Bill Elliot — Celina ISD’s athletic director and head football coach — was placed on "non-disciplinary leave" along with the middle school's principal Allison Ginn on claims they failed to report Caleb Elliott’s alleged misconduct.

At the same time, plaintiffs have filed two lawsuits against Celina ISD staff related to the allegations against Caleb Elliot.

The district has since hired a third-party investigator to look into the allegations, Celina ISD Superintendent Thomas Maglisceau previously told parents.