Fifth Celina ISD employee placed on leave amid new misconduct allegations

Another Celina ISD employee was put on administrative leave — the fifth in just one month — as the district faces new allegations of misconduct involving a high school wrestling coach and teacher.

According to WFAA, Celina High School Principal John Burdette told parents in a letter that the district was made aware of a social media post last week accusing Neil Phillips of inappropriate conduct while working for another North Texas school district. Celina ISD immediately launched an investigation and placed him on leave.

“The information recently provided does not appear to be consistent with information received at the time of Mr. Phillips’ applications,” Burdette wrote in the letter. “The district is investigating this discrepancy.”

According to the letter, Phillips was hired for the current school year and denied ever being investigated, place on leave, or resigning in lieu of termination. Phillips’ certification record with the Texas Board of Education also showed no prior disciplinary history.

Phillips’ suspension adds to a growing list of personnel issues at Celina ISD. Last month, middle school coach and teacher Caleb Elliott resigned and surrendered his teaching license after being charged with possession of child pornography and invasive visual recording. He's accused of recording students changing in the boys' locker room.

Bill Elliot — Celina ISD’s athletic director, head football coach and Caleb Elliott's father — was also placed on "non-disciplinary leave" along with Moore Middle School Principal Allison Ginn amid investigations into whether administrators failed to report Caleb Elliott’s alleged misconduct.

At least two lawsuits against Celina ISD leadership have been filed related to the allegations against Caleb Elliot.

Celina ISD Superintendent Thomas Maglisceau previously told parents the district hired a third-party investigator to review the allegations and remains committed to transparency and student safety.

KERA News reached out to Celina ISD for comments on Phillips’ absence but did not hear back in time for this report.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

