Here's a list of North Texas food banks in your county

Food pantries across North Texas are sticking together to prepare for the increased need of access to food assistance amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The network of over 500 food pantries and community partners are working to ensure families have access to nutritious food as they risk losing SNAP benefits in November. Here's a list of food banks in the DFW area.

For a complete list, you can also search via the NTFB website for a location nearest you.

Dallas County

Dallas Life Foundation, 1100 Cadiz St., Dallas 75215

The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, 1818 Corsicana St., Dallas 214-670-1507

Austin Street Center, 2929 Hickory St., Dallas 75226

Mission Oak Cliff, 111 S. Beckley Ave., Dallas 75203

West Dallas Food Pantry, 3330 N. Hampton Road, 75212 972-238-6205

Salvation Army Food Distribution Center, 5302 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas 214-424-7000

Salvation Army Oak Cliff Corps Community Center, 1617 W. Jefferson, Dallas 214-941-5911

Salvation Army Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center, 8341 Elam Road, Dallas 214-398-6619

Salvation Army Garland Corps Community Center, 451 W. Avenue D, Garland 972-272-4531 ext 78425

Salvation Army Irving Corps Community Center, 250 E. Grauwyler Road, Irving 972-438-6553

Catholic Charities Dallas, 1421 W. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas 866-223-7500

Denton County

Argyle Food Bank, 414 Highway 377 S, Argyle 76226

940-464-7224

Denton Wesley Foundation, 1155 Union Circle Box 311585, Denton 76203 940-382-3813

Lantana Community Church Mobile, 2200 E. Jeter Road, Bartonville 76226 817-807-7322

First Refuge Denton, 1701 Broadway St., Denton 76201

940-484-4384

Chuck Box Food Pantry, 400 Robinson Road, Ponder 76259 817-602-4201

Collin County

Salvation Army Plano Corps Community Center, 3528 E. 14th, Plano 972-423-8254

Salvation Army Lewisville Corps Community Center, 880 Fox Ave., Lewisville 972-353-9400

Salvation Army McKinney Corps Community Center, 600 Wilson Creek Parkway, McKinney 972-542-6694

Community Food Pantry of McKinney, 307 Smith Street, McKinney 972-547-4404

Frisco Family Services, 9111 Dogwood St., Frisco 972-335-9495

God's Pantry, 1896 K Avenue #200, Plano 972-633-9777

Minnie's Food Pantry, 661 18th Street, Plano 972-596-0253

Seven Loaves Food Pantry, 1401 Mira Vista Blvd., Plano 469-385-1813

Islamic Association of Collin County Food Distribution Center, 6401 Independence Parkway, Plano 972-491-5800

Tarrant County

With over 30 food pantries in both Denton and Tarrant County here are some of the food banks that are available.

Northside Inter-Community Agency, 1600 Circle Park Blvd., Fort Worth 76164 817-626-1102

Boys & Girls Club, 2000 Ellis Ave., Fort Worth 76164 817-727-4235

All Saints Catholic Church, 214 NW 20th St., Fort Worth 76164

817-235-7547

Central Christian Church, 3205 Hamilton Ave., Fort Worth 76107

817-335-1520 Ext. 21

Greenway Church Mobile,1816 Delga St., Fort Worth 76102

817-429-3795

Tarrant Area Food Bank, 2600 Cullen Street, Fort Worth 76107 817-857-7100

For a complete list of food banks near you, please visit North Texas Food Banks for more information.