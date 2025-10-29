Losing SNAP benefits in Denton County? Here are some local food assistance resources

As the government shutdown continues, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will run out on Nov. 1.

Food banks already typically see an increase in need during the holiday season and have already been serving more people due to increasing grocery prices, but the loss of SNAP benefits is expected to cause even higher demand.

“Food banks are seeing a wave of new faces and families who’ve never needed emergency food assistance before,” Celia Cole, CEO of state association of food banks Feeding Texas, said in a press release.

President and CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank Julie Butner said that about because people receiving SNAP benefits do not enroll on the same day, there will be a rolling effect of benefits ending over the course of the month.

She said that about 11,000 people in TAFB's service area, which includes all of Denton County, will lose benefits per day. According to Feeding Texas, about 126,000 could be impacted statewide per day.

Butner also said that, on average, each SNAP recipient will be losing about $350 per month once benefits have ended.

“By Thanksgiving, there will be 300,000 neighbors [in our service area] who are affected by the SNAP disruption,” Butner said. “For those folks who have qualified and are enrolled in SNAP and are no longer receiving the benefit, it's like losing a part of your paycheck. They will certainly turn to the charitable food system for support.”

Denton County residents have several food assistance options available. TAFB and United Way of Denton County both offer comprehensive lists of food pantries, churches veteran services and nonprofits that can help.

TAFB works with at least 20 different food providers throughout the county, and the interactive map on their website makes it easy to find the nearest food pantry.

Partner agencies include Freedom Food Pantry in Denton, Denton Community Food Center, Argyle Food Bank, and others in Krum, Sanger, Pilot Point and Lantana.

TAFB also offers other services like the Resources and Education Delivered (RED) Bus, a mobile resource that provides emergency food assistance and critical services, like education and benefits enrollment, directly to high-need communities

On-campus food pantries for students and families

Students attending University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College all have access to on-campus food pantries. Denton Wesley Foundation, located on UNT's campus, also has a food pantry.

TAFB has also set up 100 Ready to Learn markets and food pantries at secondary schools throughout its service area, including locations at Ryan High School in Denton and the Lewisville Learning Center, which serves K-12 students.

Little Elm Area Food Bank

Located at 501 Bill St. in Little Elm, LEAFB serves those who live in Little Elm and surrounding areas like Oak Point, Cross Roads and more.

Executive Director Joseph Bradley said on Tuesday that the food bank provides about four or five boxes of non-perishable, refrigerated and frozen goods to each monthly visitor. He also said that they are able to provide pet food thanks to the Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter.

Bradley said that LEAFB is partnered with grocery stores like Kroger and HEB.

LEAFB visitors do not need to provide proof of income, but only need to bring a form of identification and a proof of address.

Bradley said that LEAFB served about 198 families per month on average in 2024. This year, they have served at least 250 families each month. Last month, they served 387 families.

Bradley said the food bank is preparing for the coming months by packing more food boxes than they normally would, ensuring volunteer shifts are fully staffed and ordering extra food wholesale.

"We just purchased, like, $6,000 worth of soup that we'll be using," he said. "That's a big investment for us to make, but if it means that our families don't have to go without, then we'll figure out how to cover those costs."

Bradley said that the local community has been very supportive, with LEAFB raising about $1,000 over the past week. He said there has also been an increase in people interested in volunteering and donating food and money.

LEAFB also recently received a $7,500 grant from Corinth-based electricity supplier CoServ to go toward purchasing stuffing mix, mashed potatoes and other holiday meal staples over the next two months.

"In the face of something that is very difficult, the one bright spot is that you can see people from the community are reacting to this," he said. "They're wanting to help support the food bank."