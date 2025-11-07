Former Celina ISD teacher arrested on third charge related to sexual misconduct allegations

Former Celina ISD teacher Caleb Elliott was arrested again, this time on suspicion of inducing or authorizing the sexual performance of a child.

Several families of the alleged victims have filed lawsuits against Elliott and the district over reports that Elliott allegedly recorded students undressing in the boys' locker room. Elliott, who coached eighth grade football at Moore Middle School, was arrested last month on suspicion of invasive photography and possession of child pornography.

The Celina Police Department announced Elliott's third arrest on social media.

According to witness accounts from the locker room laid out in one of the lawsuits, Elliott confiscated a student's backpack and made him do jumping jacks while fully nude as punishment to get it back.

Attorney General Ken Paxton recently announced on social media that his office is also investigating the allegations against Elliott.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

