© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Celina ISD teacher arrested on third charge related to sexual misconduct allegations

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:34 AM CST
Celina ISD middle school where Caleb Elliott was employed after an arrest for sexual misconduct on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in McKinney.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Caleb Elliott was arrested on a third charge related to reports he allegedly recorded students undressing in the boys' locker room at Moore Middle School.

Former Celina ISD teacher Caleb Elliott was arrested again, this time on suspicion of inducing or authorizing the sexual performance of a child.

Several families of the alleged victims have filed lawsuits against Elliott and the district over reports that Elliott allegedly recorded students undressing in the boys' locker room. Elliott, who coached eighth grade football at Moore Middle School, was arrested last month on suspicion of invasive photography and possession of child pornography.

The Celina Police Department announced Elliott's third arrest on social media.

According to witness accounts from the locker room laid out in one of the lawsuits, Elliott confiscated a student's backpack and made him do jumping jacks while fully nude as punishment to get it back.

Attorney General Ken Paxton recently announced on social media that his office is also investigating the allegations against Elliott.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News KERA NewsGovernment AccountabilityCelina ISD
Caroline Love
Caroline Love is the Collin County government accountability reporter for KERA and a former Report for America corps member.

Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
See stories by Caroline Love
Related Content