Celina police complete investigation into former teacher’s sexual misconduct, identify 38 victims

Celina police have identified 38 victims in their investigation into a former Celina ISD teacher and coach arrested last month on suspicion of recording students in the locker room.

Police also said the active investigation has concluded.

Caleb Elliott, who coached eighth grade football at Moore Middle School, was first arrested on Oct. 3 on suspicion of invasive visual recording, and was later arrested on another felony charge — possession of child pornography. He was arrested a third time earlier this month on suspicion of sexual performance of a child.

Last week a federal grand jury indicted him on eight additional counts of production and attempted production of child pornography.

He has been in custody since Nov. 7.

Celina Police Chief John Cullison said Tuesday his department welcomes more testimony.

“In the event that new evidence or allegations are admitted to the case, our Criminal Investigation Division will immediately process that new information,” he said.

Cullison said there are no other suspects. He also said there was no evidence to support allegations included in a lawsuit brought by families against the school district that Elliot had set up hidden cameras in the locker room.

Cullison said he understands the impact the case has had on victims and the community.

“I think it's important that people see that, hey, we've come to this point, we've exhausted every lead possible at our disposal,” he said. “And at that point, I think the public needs to know what's going on.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton recently announced on social media that his office is also investigating the allegations against Elliott.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .