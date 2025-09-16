Fort Worth pastor addresses arrest and sexual assault charge

Fort Worth pastor Diego Fuller addressed his recent arrest and sexual assault charge to church members during a sermon last week.

During the Sunday service, Fuller stood in front of his mugshot blown up on a screen behind him at the church's new location.

"That's me, I still look good," Fuller told the congregation.

Fuller, 39, serves as lead pastor at Journey Fort Worth Church. He was booked into jail Sept. 1 on one count of sexual assault with a bond set for $40,000, according to court records. He was released from custody the same day. His first court date is set for Sept. 23.

Fuller told congregants that about 20 officers, including SWAT members, came to his house Aug. 31 and arrested him.

Church elders initially said in a social media post that Fuller would continue to lead the church amid the ongoing investigation.

Fuller called the allegations against him "absolutely false" during last week's service, but said he will partially step back from his duties. While he said he'll still be writing sermons, he won't always be the one delivering them.

"Some Sundays you'll see me preaching and some not," Fuller said. "And I just want to be upfront with you about that because I'm trying to be sensitive in this season. Even though that I'm innocent, I also understand that those are people who have been triggered by situations like this."

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.